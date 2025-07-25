Dating Whiz Taylor Fritz Fumbles $20 Bill Math in Hilarious Drunken Confession

Not everyone in the tennis world is like Luca Van Assche, who will have a special affinity towards mathematics. Other than paving his way into the men’s Tour, the Frenchman is also studying university-level mathematics. Just like him, another tennis star, Emma Raducanu, once revealed in an interview with CGTN that her favorite subject in school was maths. She claimed she was “a number person” and really enjoyed the problem-solving aspect. However, not everyone is as lucky as Carlos Alcaraz, who once even got featured in a problem-solving question on a university entrance exam (EBAU) in Spain. Talking about maths and tennis stars, well, Taylor Fritz really had a tough time recently!

Just a couple of days ago, the American tennis star, Taylor Fritz, who has already earned $25,650,856 as overall prize money in his career, was put on the hot seat in a fun problem-solving session. An IG page named ‘AlfredoPastaDon’ shared a reel, with the caption, “Do tennis champion 🎾@taylor_fritz get money 😭😂👀❓” In that video clip, Fritz was asked if he gets money. In reply, he said, “Yeah, I’d say so!” Then, after that, he was asked to tell how much fifty $20 bills? Fritz looked a bit confused initially as he said, “Fifty $20 bills… (laughs). Let me think of a second. Uh..every five is 100 so…I’ve been drinking too much tonight. It’s $10,000.“

Hearing his reply, he was asked to explain how he came up with $10,000. Diving deeper into this question, Taylor Fritz clarified, “In the math, I said every five $20 bills is a 100. So…ten of a 100 is a 1000 and I’m an idiot (laughs).” Ben Shelton also commented on that post, saying, “Ain’t no way.” It was a pretty tough time for the tennis star here, but that wasn’t the case when, in another Q&A session, he was asked whether he thinks a man should pay for everything in a relationship. He didn’t hesitate this time as he went on to say, “I mean, if the guy is in a really good spot, then like why not? Like I’, down to pay if I need to. It doesn’t need to be expected, though.”

Talking about his love life, Taylor Fritz has been dating renowned American internet personality Morgan Riddle since 2020. Both of them met through a members-only dating app named Raya, and guess what, both these superstars share a common goal. What’s that? In July 2023, during an interview with PEOPLE, Riddle said that their goal is to make the sport more appealing to the younger generation. She’s often spotted cheering for Taylor Fritz from the player’s box, and even during the 2025 Wimbledon, Riddle was seen doing the same.

Coming to his tennis, Taylor Fritz has already played 42 matches this season, and has won 30 out of them. He had a wonderful outing at the grass-court swing, winning titles at the BOSS Open and the Eastbourne Open. Although he reached the SF at Wimbledon, Fritz had to go down to Carlos Alcaraz in that match. Can he put up a similar performance on the North American hard-court swing?

Taylor Fritz gets off to a winning start at the Citi Open

Although Taylor Fritz reached the final of the US Open last year, just a few weeks ago, he claimed that he believes Wimbledon might be the best chance for him to win a major. When he was asked if he would feel an emptiness at the end of his career if he fails to win a major title, he said, “I probably would. I’d probably think about it forever if I don’t do it.” However, his failure at Wimbledon sparked yet another disappointment among his fans, with most wondering if he’d ever win a Slam.

Hearing all these curiosities about Taylor Fritz’s Grand Slam triumph chances, Aussie star Nick Kyrgios said, “I think so. I think he could. I am not sure on any other surface, but I think at Wimbledon, there could be a potential Grand Slam for him there.” We’ll see if he can taste his first major title triumph on grass or not, but guess what? Fritz looks solid on the hard court as well, now!

After beating Aleksandar Vukic in the first round by 6-3,6-2, he has now secured yet another dominating victory in this tournament. Fritz defeated Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi by 6-3,6-4 in the R16. With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s absence in this tournament, this is a great chance for Fritz to get some confidence back on this surface before going in for yet another long run at the 2025 US Open.