Despite Sluggish Form, Taylor Fritz Sets Unexpected Pete Sampras Parallel With Eastbourne Victory

Barely a month for players after Roland Garros to sharpen their blades before the sacred lawns of the All England Club summon them, the grass-court season flashes by. Yet true contenders rise fast, and Taylor Fritz has proved just that. An American Grand Slam hope, he recently bared his soul: “My happiness revolves around results – I’d think about it forever if I don’t win a slam. That’s the only reason I really want to be playing.” And just days before Wimbledon, despite a sluggish form, he ignited his charge, clinching his 4th Lexus Eastbourne Open title. In doing so, he drew an unexpected parallel with Pete Sampras, the last American man to conquer The Championships!

Taylor Fritz has seamlessly carried his blistering grass-court form from 2024 to 2025, silencing the ghosts of a grim clay season. After a frustrating run: losing to Casper Ruud in the Madrid R16, crashing out early at the Italian Open, exiting in Geneva in QF, and suffering a shocking 1st-round defeat at Roland-Garros, Fritz found redemption on grass. At the BOSS Open, he dismantled Quentin Halys, Márton Fucsovics, and fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, where he overpowered top seed German, Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(0). Though an early exit followed at Queen’s Club, it failed to shake his fire.

In Eastbourne, Fritz roared back. Entering as top seed, he cruised past the Brazilian João Fonseca, battled fellow American Marcos Giron, and outlasted Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in 3-set duels to book a spot in his fourth and final at the event. There, he dominated Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1, capturing a record-extending Lexus Eastbourne Open title, previously lifting the trophy in 2019, 2022, and 2024. And while his clay-court stumbles fade into the background, Fritz’s triumph paints an unexpected parallel with Pete Sampras.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right after his latest triumph against Brooksby, tennis page “Opta Ace” lit up X with a stat that sent shockwaves through the tennis world: “Since the inaugural ATP Tour season in 1990, Taylor Fritz is just the second American to win multiple ATP titles on grass in a season after Pete Sampras (1995 and 1999). Form.” A line that hits hard, and echoes louder with history on its side for the American.

AD

That’s not everything! Fritz’s Eastbourne win over the 24-year-old rising star, Jenson Brooksby, who recently revealed his superpowers, wasn’t just a victory; it was a powerful statement. With that win, he moved to 2-1 in their H2H rivalry and elevated his staggering Eastbourne record to 17-2. The American now owns 10 tour-level titles, and in doing so, became the 1st man since Matteo Berrettini in 2022 to lift 2 grass-court trophies heading into Wimbledon.

Earlier this month, as well, he clinched the crown in Stuttgart, and with Eastbourne added to the haul, Fritz now trails only the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic in active players with the most grass-court titles. Djokovic has 8, Fritz now owns 5. He’s also 7-1 on grass this season. The fire is real, and the numbers don’t lie.

However, Fritz’s Wimbledon history has been a slow burn. After six failed attempts to move past the 3rd round, he finally broke through in 2022 with a quarter-final run, falling in 5 gripping sets to Rafael Nadal. A 2nd-round exit followed in 2023, but redemption came swiftly.

In 2024, he returned with a vengeance, taking down Zverev before falling to Lorenzo Musetti in the QF once more. Two last-eight finishes in 3 years prove the American is no longer just knocking, he’s pounding on the Wimbledon door.

With a 58-31 win-loss record on grass and a 65.17% winning percentage, Taylor Fritz now heads to Wimbledon pumped as ever, his momentum roaring like thunder through the lawns of SW19.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor Fritz opens up after the win at Eastbourne

Top seed Fritz faced early turbulence in the Eastbourne final, dropping serve in the 5th game of the opening set. But the American fired back instantly, breaking Brooksby twice, once right after, and then again in the final game, to seal the first set on his 2nd set point. From there, he shifted gears, saving 2 break points before steamrolling through 5 straight games to clinch the title in just 88 minutes.

Emotion poured from Fritz after the win, as he set his sights on even greater grass-court glory. “There’s something about Eastbourne,” said the 27-year-old Fritz. “I just love it here. Every year I come here and it’s such a good week. This year it’s been different and I’ve had to fight through my matches. I feel like I’ve really upped my level.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his Wimbledon hopes, the American made no secret of his ambition: “I’m going to be ready to go. I’d much rather go into the tournament with confidence and a title.”

Armed with momentum and a fierce rhythm on grass, Fritz enters Wimbledon as a red-hot contender. His campaign begins Monday, June 30, against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Can this be the year he captures greatness at the All England Club?