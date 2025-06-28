Ditching Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper, Ex-Pro Makes Bold Veteran Pick at Wimbledon

In 2021, American legend John McEnroe claimed that it would be a “major surprise” if Novak Djokovic didn’t win 25 Grand Slams. Although over the years, Djokovic has time and again highlighted his “huge hunger” to “win trophies” and compete on the highest level all around the world, it has been almost two years since he had his last success on a major stage (2023 US Open). Ever since then, it has mostly been a ‘Sincaraz’ (Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner).

In 2025, although Djokovic managed to reach the SFs, he failed to clinch his 25th major title on both these occasions. Can the 38-year-old put up a magical show at SW19? Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon Championships seven times in his career, and he reached the final in the previous two editions (2023,2024). But Carlos Alcaraz had shattered his dream on both occasions. This year, he has been handed a very tricky draw with possible clashes with Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner, before the final. Can he overcome all these hurdles and secure his 25th at one of his favorite venues? Well, American legend, Andy Roddick, has a say on this!

Novak Djokovic is not only looking for his record-breaking 25 Grand Slam title, but he will also have the opportunity to tie Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record (8 titles). If we take a look at his draw at the 2025 Wimbledon, the Serb will be facing the Frenchman, Alexandre Muller, in the first round, and then in the next round, he may face the experienced campaigner, Daniel Evans. In the third round, his possible opponent could be America’s Alex Michelsen, and it will be followed by a probable faceoff with the ‘Demon’ Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. If Djokovic gets through all these challenges, Jack Draper, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz could be his probable opponents quarterfinal, semifinal, and final.

What does Andy Roddick have to say about Djokovic’s chances after seeing this draw? In a recent episode of the ‘Served’ podcast, Roddick said, “Will not be choosing (Alex Michelsen) against Novak. I have Novak in the semis. I think this is Novak’s last best chance at a major. I think I don’t know when the end is coming, but I think his best chance is on grass. I think he gets his game as it stands currently..I think he gets the most benefit for the surface on grass now, as it currently stands. He knows what to do with it.”

Having said that, Roddick also stated, “I mean it’s absurd..we don’t talk about it (record at Wimbledon) enough. It’s when we get to the point where we’re spoiled and we get used to numbers, and so then the things become normal when they should never be.” Initially, he claimed Djokovic to secure a spot in the SF, beating the likes of Jack Draper, but then he quickly corrected himself to secure a spot in the final after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final.

However, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Andy Roddick speak about Novak Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon. A few weeks ago, he made a similar statement, saying, “Everything he does well at 38 gets better when he steps onto a grass court.” Does Djokovic really have the best chance of winning a slam at Wimbledon, though?

Serena Williams’ childhood coach drops a bold verdict on Novak Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon

Following his exit from the 2025 French Open at the hands of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic said, “Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon to win another Slam…” His last title triumph at Wimbledon came way back in 2022 when he defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets. Although he failed to clinch the titles here recently, Djokovic is keeping no stone unturned.

He was recently spotted enjoying a practice session with Carlos Alcaraz on the Centre Court. Reacting to that experience of playing against the defending champion, and winning five games each, he said, “As happy as one can be. Carlos Alcaraz, as the defending champion, gets the right, I am the sparring partner. I am happy he chose me.” This practice session will surely boost his confidence ahead of this campaign.

Talking about his chances at Wimbledon, tennis legend Mats Wilander said that he expects Novak Djokovic to play as well or maybe better at Wimbledon than he did at the French Open. Another former tennis player, Feliciano Lopez, said that he sees the grass as the only place for Novak Djokovic to get to the level of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Reacting to Novak Djokovic’s chances at this iconic grass-court major, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, had previously tweeted, “The JOKER best chance at a Slam is Wimbledon. He has been there done that. He moves on grass like poetry in motion. His return of serve is unmatched. He gets more Gas from his serve on the Grass. Depending on the Draw, the Rubber Band Man could win it All. @DjokerNole.” Do you think Nole really has the chance to secure his 25th major title at the 2025 Wimbledon?