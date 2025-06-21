Does Carlos Alcaraz Finally Have a Chance to Overtake Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025?

The 5-hour and 29-minute marathon battle at the 2025 French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was a treat to watch for all tennis lovers. Alcaraz’s title triumph over Sinner garnered around 2.6 million viewers (as per TNT Sports), and hence it was also the most-watched French Open men’s final since 2021. Reacting to this epic battle, American legend Chris Evert said, “This rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner reminds me of what Martina and I shared in our day.” According to Alexander Bublik, “They (Alcaraz and Sinner) are just on another dimension.” Even Andy Roddick claimed, “It is just absurd the level that these two have taken this game to, like the Big Three before them.” Both these superstars push each other to become their best versions. But can Alcaraz push Sinner from the top spot by defending his title at Wimbledon?

Carlos Alcaraz has faced Jannik Sinner 12 times in his career, and he has gotten the better of the Italian 8 times so far. Sinner and Alcaraz will be the top two seeds at Wimbledon this year, and they are in fact also two of the favorites in this tournament. Why? Since Novak Djokovic’s title triumph at the 2023 US Open, it has been a two-man show. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have shared the last six major titles.

Now, coming back to their rankings, Jannik Sinner has held the top spot since June last year, and despite serving a three-month ban, he still managed to retain that spot. However, Carlos Alcaraz has been in red-hot form at the moment, and he is currently on a 15-match winning streak. Will this incredible run help him regain the spot that he earned on 12 September 2022? If we look at the points table, Sinner currently sits at the top spot with 10,430 points in the live rankings, while Alcaraz is on 9,000 points. Jannik Sinner recently lost 450 points after his failure to defend his title at the Halle Open. While Carlos Alcaraz has added 150 more after reaching the SF at the HSBC Championships.

However, despite closing the gap with his consistent performances in the last few tournaments, the biggest concern for Alcaraz is that he will have to defend 2000 points at Wimbledon, while Jannik Sinner will only have to defend 400 points as he looks to improve on his QF finish from last year. If Alcaraz wins the title this year, then he will have a great chance to overtake Sinner at the top spot in the later phases of this season, probably during the hard courts. Because over there, he will have the chance to pick up some really massive points, after having suffered a relative dip in form during the Cincinnati Open and US Open in 2024. So, that’s the scenario as of now.

Earlier this year, when Jannik Sinner made his comeback after serving the ban, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about how much he needs him on the Tour to push him to become a better version of himself on the court. Before that, even in October 2024, the Spaniard said, “I want to say I’m grateful to have him around on tour. Thanks to him, I push myself to the limit. I give my 100% every day to be a better player. It’s a pleasure every time I share the court with him. Sometimes it’s tough to find the joy. But it’s great every time I face him.”

Jannik Sinner also said, “We try to push ourselves to the limit. I wake up in the morning, trying to understand the ways to beat him.” Does Sinner have a chance to topple the defending champion at Wimbledon, though?

Despite facing a defeat recently, former ATP pro refrains from ruling out Carlos Alcaraz’s fierce rival’s chances at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has a win-loss record of 19-3, and although he has been one of the most consistent players in the past twelve months, his recent defeat to Alexander Bublik in the R16 of the Terra Wortmann Open sent shockwaves around the tennis world. With several fans raising their concerns surrounding his chances to take down someone like Carlos Alcaraz at the grass-court major. This was Sinner’s first defeat to any opponent other than Carlos Alcaraz since August 2024 and also his first defeat to a player who is ranked outside the Top 20 since 2023.

However, despite this defeat against Bublik, Andy Roddick believes there is nothing much to be worried about. He said, “It’s not his (Sinner’s) best surface. It’s probably his least favorite surface. And in my mind, he’s still one of the top three favorites to win Wimbledon, along with Alcaraz and Novak.”

Jannik Sinner’s best record at Wimbledon was reaching the semifinals in 2023. Can he now bounce back from that loss a make a longer run at SW19? Well, even his peer, Jack Draper, was heard saying, “I’m sure come Wimbledon, he’s going to be right in the groove. Yeah, he’s not super-human. He’s going to lose certain matches, especially with the level of players out there, you know.” Do you think the Italian has the chance of stopping Carlos Alcaraz from lifting the title for the third time in a row?