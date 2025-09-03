Does Cliff Drysdale Have a Serious Health Condition? Why Is He Retiring After the US Open 2025?

A legendary voice in tennis broadcasting, Cliff Drysdale has been a cornerstone of ESPN’s coverage for decades. His insightful commentary and smooth delivery, honed from his own successful playing career, have made him a beloved and respected figure for generations of tennis fans around the world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Cliff Drysdale? From top tennis pro to iconic broadcaster

Cliff Drysdale was born in 1941 in Nelspruit, South Africa, and he really made a name for himself in the tennis world. After moving from the court to the commentary booth, Drysdale has become a well-known voice for ESPN since their first tennis broadcast in 1979, making him one of the network’s longest-serving commentators.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits – X / @ESPNPR

His classy, insightful approach and unique voice have really made him a staple in the sport, leading to his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame back in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drysdale’s legendary tennis and broadcasting career achievements

Cliff Drysdale snagged 35 singles and 24 doubles titles, with highlights like the 1965 German Open and the 1972 US Open men’s doubles, where he teamed up with Roger Taylor.

AD

Off the court, he was quite the visionary, co-founding the ATP and stepping in as its first president from 1972 to 1974. He played a key role in the important 1973 Wimbledon boycott to advocate for player rights.

Does Cliff Drysdale have a serious health condition? Clarifying the facts

No reports or public statements have confirmed that Cliff Drysdale retired because of a serious illness. Now that he’s in his 80s, it’s natural for the public to wonder about his health. However, it seems like his stepping back from commentary is just a result of time moving on, rather than any particular health crisis.

Why is Drysdale retiring after US Open 2025? Reflecting on a distinguished career

Cliff Drysdale has decided to retire after the US Open 2025, wrapping up an impressive 46-year broadcasting career. It all started back in September 1979 with ESPN’s very first tennis telecast. The US Open had a really touching tribute, featuring heartfelt video montages and personal comments that brought Drysdale to tears. It was a beautiful celebration of his lasting contributions and showed just how much respect he has in the tennis community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s been a long, long road, but it has been a smooth road. I have always had the full respect of everybody in our company. I have felt the love of everybody around this table and all those that are not around this table as well. Nobody has disrespected or not given me everything that they have from the beginning. It continues to this day. I don’t know where I’m going with this other than to say that my great friend, Jack Nicklaus, to put his voice on that is something that is really special,” he said, wiping away his tears.

As he walks away after this last Grand Slam, the tennis community celebrates him not just for how long he played, but for the warmth, insight, and unique voice he brought to the sport.