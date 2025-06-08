Does Jannik Sinner Have German Roots? French Open Finalist’s First Language Revealed

Jannik Sinner is not just the World No.1 right now. He’s also the guy who took down the 24-time Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. With that straight-sets win, he’s now headed to his very first Roland Garros final. The Italian is currently sitting on a 20-match Grand Slam winning streak. If that wasn’t enough, he’s also gunning for his third consecutive major after his victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. His opponent? None other than his archrival Carlos Alcaraz. But before he makes his way onto Philippe Chatrier, let’s find out more about Sinner!

Italian tennis is having a bit of a renaissance. Sinner’s run is just the tip of the gelato cone. Lorenzo Musetti also made the men’s semifinals this week. In fact, this marks only the second time in Grand Slam history that two Italians—Sinner and Musetti—have reached the final four of a major. The last time this happened? Way back in 1960, when Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola made deep runs in Paris.

Musetti’s match didn’t go quite as planned, he had to retire against Alcaraz due to injury. But Sinner kept the Italian flag flying high. Here’s something you might not know, though. The 23-year-old isn’t just Italian by nationality. He’s also got German roots.

His parents, Siglinde and Johann Sinner, raised him in the town of Innichen, nestled in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy. His dad is a chef, his mom was a waitress, both worked at the same restaurant in Val Pusteria. The young Jannik grew up with a lot of freedom and even more support. Before tennis took over, skiing was his first love. He spent hours training on the snow and in indoor ski halls.

The region he comes from, Trentino-Alto Adige, is one of the most unique spots in Italy. About 70 percent of the people there speak German. That’s because this area was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire for over 100 years before merging with Italy in 1918. So what language does Sinner speak? He’s fluent in both German and Italian. German is technically his mother tongue, but don’t get it twisted—he says he’s 100% Italian. And he’s not just all talk. Sinner helped lead Italy to their second consecutive Davis Cup title last year.

Jannik Sinner also had a notable moment off the court. He met the newly elected American Pope Leo XIV before making his much-anticipated return at his home tournament, the Italian Open. After serving a three-month doping ban, the World No.1 fought his way to the final in Rome, where he ultimately fell short against Carlos Alcaraz.

Now, they’re set to square off again in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: the growing rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner is turning into the must-watch rivalry of this tennis era. “We’re all going to wait for the final that we all wanted,” said Alexander Bublik after his quarterfinal defeat to Sinner.

This will be their first-ever Grand Slam final clash. Alcaraz leads the Lexus ATP Head2Head 7-4 and has won their last four encounters. Their most recent battles? Both were finals, including the one in Rome less than three weeks ago.

They have met on the Parisian clay before as well, at last year’s French Open. Alcaraz outlasted Sinner in a five-set semifinal classic. With their explosive ball-striking and insane speed on court, these two have put on some of the most memorable matches in recent years. This one’s got all the makings of a tennis thriller.

“It’s going to be a really great Sunday, I think, for the fans of tennis,” Alcaraz said.

Sinner agrees. “The stage, it doesn’t get any bigger now,” he says. “Grand Slam finals against Carlos, it’s a special moment for me and for him, too. I believe tennis or every sport needs rivalries, no? This could be potentially one of these.”

History, skill, and storyline, it's all coming together. One of them will lift the Musketeer trophy. One will be the runner-up.