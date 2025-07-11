Does Taylor Fritz’s Son Jordan Play Tennis? What We Know About the 8-Year-Old’s Passion

Taylor Fritz might just be on the run of his life right now. The 2024 world No. 4 player is looking absolutely formidable at the All England Club this year and has posted the stats to back it up. Having lost both his previous Wimbledon quarterfinals against Rafael Nadal (2022) and against Lorenzo Musetti last year, this is the first time Fritz has made it to a Wimbledon semifinal. Yet, that’s not all.

One of the most decorated tennis players to ever represent the Red, White, and Blue, the 27-year-old just broke a 35-year-old American record on his way to the semis. After competing in the Boss and Eastbourne Open, Fritz is on a 13-1 run on grass courts this year. Then again, the American will need this form if they want to get past former Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz. Thankfully, the tennis icon is playing for more than glory; he’s playing for his son.

Who is Jordan Fritz?

Born in January 2017, Jordan Fritz is the eight-year-old son of the 10-time ATP Tour (singles) winner. Young Jordan is the son of Taylor Fritz and his then-wife Raquel Pedaza, and the couple had him when Fritz was just 19. Although the 8-year-old’s father has been a busy man who has constantly traveled the world to play in tournaments, Fritz is a dedicated father. From birthdays to Christmas celebrations, Fritz has always made time for his son.

And guess what? Despite his young age, Taylor Fritz’s son is not someone you can impress easily. “He’s not easily impressed. I guess I just need to keep improving,” the 27-year-old said on Netflix’s Break Point. “Maybe at one point I can say, ‘Hey Jordan, I’m actually the best in the world,” added the former world No. 4. Winning Wimbledon will definitely be one such moment.

Does Taylor Fritz’s son Jordan play tennis?

However, one thing the multiple-time Eastbourne champ doesn’t have to worry about is his son liking tennis. The 27-year-old has emphasized he doesn’t want to pressure his son to like tennis. Yet, it turned out that the 2024 US Open finalist’s son developed a love for his father’s sport. Part of this could be because Fritz has been bringing his son along to events since 2018.

“Teaching Jordan how to sign some autographs,” Taylor Fritz posted in March 2018, with a photograph of him signing autographs while holding his one-year-old. Another reason behind young Jordan Fritz gravitating toward tennis is that his father isn’t the only tennis player in the eight-year-old’s life. Jordan’s mother, Raquel Pedraza, was also a tennis player, as per Interview Magazine.

What’s more? Taylor Fritz’s parents, Kathy May and Guy Fritz, have also played tennis professionally, as per the Los Angeles Times. In fact, the eight-year-old’s grandfather was a former top 10 tennis pro with the ATP Tour. Despite the tennis influence in his family, the 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist only encourages his son but never tries to intervene in his interests.

It’s a stark contrast to how Taylor Fritz’s father, Guy Fritz, did. “I started Taylor playing tennis young, with the goal of developing him into a pro,” Guy Fritz told Palm Springs Life in February 2025. And talking about the approach to parenting, Taylor Fritz is a dedicated yet understanding parent.

Taylor Fritz on parenting and tennis

As focused as the Olympic bronze medalist is on achieving his tennis goals, he is not one to neglect his duties as a father. Fritz expressed the longing he feels for his son during his frequent travels in Break Point. “I have a son that I don’t get to see near as much as I’d like. As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can,” he said in the Netflix series.

This is something he talked about from the very beginning. Back in 2017, when Taylor Fritz had to get back on the road to compete, he sang praises of his now ex-wife. “My life really hasn’t changed too much because of how my wife has really stepped up. She’s really just doing everything she can for me and for my tennis,” Fritz said in a press conference in March 2017.

However, it was this push to make time for his son that taught Taylor Fritz some new things. “I think [having a kid] taught me a lot of lessons about time management,” he told Haute Living. The American had been chained behind tennis glory on the world stage since he was 17, and trying to be a better father also gave him a better work-life balance.

In fact, Taylor Fritz has always been there for his son, even when he and Pedraza went through a divorce when their son was just two. Today, the father and tennis player lives not just to win trophies but to achieve something his son can be proud of. “Hopefully, one day I can do something to truly impress him,” Taylor Fritz said, as per Punto de Break. It may be safe to assume that winning the Wimbledon title will do the trick.