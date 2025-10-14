Does the Six Kings Slam 2025 Affect ATP Rankings? Are Ranking Points Awarded at the Event?

To answer directly, no, the Six Kings Slam 2025 does not count toward ATP rankings, as it is an exhibition event organized independently of the ATP Tour. So what exactly is the Six Kings Slam? The $13.5 million tennis spectacle of this year, where the winner takes home Hollywood-blockbuster-level money, is a four-day exhibition tournament, with the third day reserved for rest in accordance with ATP’s rule preventing players from competing three consecutive days in non-tour events. It’s traditionally staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the grand Riyadh Season celebrations.

Why the Six Kings Slam 2025 is different from ATP Events

Much like major boxing cards or Formula 1 showcases, the Six Kings Slam is spearheaded by Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, in collaboration with Netflix and the Saudi Tennis Federation. As its name suggests, it brings together six of the world’s top male players in a round-robin, fast-paced format that prioritizes spectacle, global viewership, and jaw-dropping prize money over ranking points.

Unlike ATP-sanctioned tournaments (such as Masters 1000s or ATP 500s) exhibition events like the Six Kings Slam or Laver Cup are purely invitational and sit outside the ATP’s ranking calendar. And with the official ATP schedule already packed in October, there’s simply no room for ranking overlap.

Why the Six Kings Slam doesn’t offer ATP ranking points

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic are all set to headline the latest edition of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, which will stream live on Netflix starting Wednesday. Joining them in the 2025 lineup are Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev, with Stefanos Tsitsipas stepping in for the injured Jack Draper. But why would points not be added to this type of match? It’s primarily because ATP ranking points are only awarded at officially sanctioned ATP events.

To qualify for ranking points, tournaments must meet strict ATP or ITF criteria – including official sanctioning, adherence to ATP competition rules, and standardized match formats that align with the Tour’s ranking structure. The Six Kings Slam, however, is an invitational showcase built for entertainment rather than standings. Players are handpicked based on popularity rather than seeding, matches often feature modified formats like shorter sets or no-ad scoring, and the focus is on global fan engagement and streaming spectacle over ranking implications.

If no ranking points, what do players gain from the Six Kings Slam?

So what attracts top players to participate even without ATP points? First and foremost – the massive appearance fees and record prize money. The exhibition boasts a staggering $13.5 million prize pool, matching last year’s total. Each player is guaranteed a $1.5 million participation fee, while the champion pockets an additional $4.5 million, taking home a total of $6 million (a figure Jannik Sinner claimed last year).

Secondly, there’s the global Netflix exposure and fan engagement factor. As with most high-profile exhibitions, the mission is to entertain and expand the sport’s reach. Organizers understand that superstar names don’t just fill stadiums but they also captivate global audiences. And history offers proof: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal once drew a record-breaking 51,954 fans in Cape Town in 2020, a match that didn’t count officially but captured the imagination of millions.

And last but not least, the event offers players a unique opportunity to promote tennis in Saudi Arabia as part of the grand “Riyadh Season.” Few embrace the spirit of these exhibitions like Carlos Alcaraz, who thrives on entertaining crowds with flair and unpredictability. And in case you missed, earlier this year, the Spaniard took part in showcases against Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in New York and North Carolina before joining Tiafoe again in Puerto Rico. And in December, he’s set to appear alongside Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova in New Jersey. But the question is, does this kind of exhibition match mess with the ATP calendar?

How does the event fit into the ATP calendar?

In case you didn’t already know, the 2025 Six Kings Slam is scheduled to take place from October 15–18 in Riyadh. On Wednesday, October 15, the action kicks off with Quarter-final 1: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz and Quarter-final 2: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. The following day, Thursday, October 16, features Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Zverev/Fritz and Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Sinner/Tsitsipas. After a rest day on Friday, the tournament wraps up on Saturday, October 18, with the third-place match followed by the Grand Final, both set to deliver blockbuster tennis under the Riyadh lights.

The event slots perfectly between two major ATP tournaments – the Shanghai Masters (early October) and Basel/Vienna (late October). It’s that rare window where players can take a breather, play exhibitions, or attend sponsor appearances without violating ATP regulations, as the rules allow participation in exhibitions outside official tour weeks, as long as they don’t clash with sanctioned tournaments. Still, the issue of scheduling fatigue isn’t new.

Over the years, players like Coco Gauff and Iga Świątek have spoken openly about the relentless pace of the tennis calendar. Recently, Carlos Alcaraz echoed those sentiments. “I agree with Iga,” he said after defeating Taylor Fritz in the final to claim his eighth title of the year. “I think that the schedule is really tight. They have to do something with the schedule. I think there are too many mandatory tournaments, too many in a row.” Yet despite his honest admission, Alcaraz’s comments drew sharp criticism from parts of the tennis community.

Among them was Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams’ former coach and host of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, who didn’t hold back. “I find it funny because, even though I love Carlos, I recently noticed that he had registered for all the exhibitions scheduled at the end of the season,” she said. “It’s hard to take them seriously when they say that the calendar must be lightened so that they can go and play exhibitions in the suburbs of Miami. Again, it’s not really a criticism; it’s just a little inconsistent. Yes, it’s just that it makes me laugh.”

And honestly, her remarks highlighted a fair point! while Alcaraz’s concerns about the packed ATP schedule are justified, his willingness to play extra exhibition matches somewhat undermines his own argument. That said, do you think players like Carlos Alcaraz should skip high-paying exhibitions if they truly believe the tennis calendar is too demanding? And most importantly, should events like the Six Kings Slam ever be granted ATP recognition, or should they remain purely for entertainment?