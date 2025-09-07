Donald Trump Walks Out in Middle of US Open Final Unexpectedly After Boos From Arthur Ashe

Donald Trump’s attendance at the 2025 US Open Men’s Final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz became a spectacle of its own, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd and causing significant disruptions due to heightened security measures. The president’s presence, marked by both cheers and boos, initially delayed the match by 30 minutes as thousands of fans endured lengthy security lines to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium.

However, the most unexpected moment occurred midway through the match when Trump abruptly exited the Rolex suite. As reported by journalist Ben Rothenberg on X, “Trump walked out, as did most of his crew, only about 90 minutes into this match.”

This departure, which coincided with a critical phase of the contest, sparked speculation about whether the president was reacting to the audible boos from the crowd or other external factors. The timing of Trump’s exit was particularly notable, as it came during a period of intense play between Sinner and Alcaraz, leaving his suite largely vacant and drawing attention away from the court.

However, Rothenberg later provided an update, stating, “Trump has returned to his seat, quite a while later, right after Alcaraz broke for a 3-2 in the fourth to put this #USOpen on his racquet.” However, apart from all the political stuff, this US Open final was really special.

President Donald Trump must have enjoyed this great clash

Carlos Alcaraz came out on top against Jannik Sinner in an exciting four-set final at the 2025 US Open, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. This victory marks his sixth Grand Slam title and helps him regain the world No. 1 ranking. It was pretty special to see these two rivals face off in their third Grand Slam final in a row. The final got pushed back a bit, starting around 2:30 p.m. ET instead of the planned 2:00 p.m. This was because of some extra security measures since President Donald Trump was in the area.

As soon as the match kicked off inside the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz really took charge in the first set, winning it 6-2 with his strong forehands and speedy footwork. Sinner came back strong in the second set, really showing his resilience with some cleaner ball-striking to win it 6-3. But Alcaraz came back strong in the third, to take the set 6-1, really turning the tide. He kept his cool in the fourth, breaking Sinner at a key moment to finish the match 6-4, clinching both the title and the No. 1 ranking.

In the end, Alcaraz really nailed it, which overshadowed Sinner’s brief comeback, making for an exciting moment in their developing rivalry.