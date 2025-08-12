Drama Erupts at Cincinnati Open as Jannik Sinner Plays Through Fire Alarm Chaos

Coming off a nearly month-long break, Jannik Sinner looks forward to retaining his crown in Cincinnati. He started his campaign here by recording his fastest ATP victory. Sinner defeated the qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan by 6-1,6-1 in just 59 minutes in the first match. Following this impressive start to this Cincinnati Open campaign, the Italian said, “So I’m very happy about today’s performance, playing against a qualifier. It’s not easy, so I’m happy about today, and let’s see what’s coming.” Currently, he’s taking on the Canadian Gabriel Diallo in his R32 match.

This is Jannik Sinner’s first meeting with the 23-year-old Canadian, and guess what? The world number one has got off to a strong start in this match. He secured the first set by 6-2, after winning six straight games from 0-2. But in the second set, a bizarre thing took place! Play was halted in the second game of the second set when a fire alarm in the 1899 club grandstand began to sound. However, following a delay of several minutes, the players agreed to play through the sound and flashes, playing four points before the alarm ended.

Jannik Sinner was seen laughing, witnessing this bizarre incident during the match. While sharing the update about this incident, renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg wrote, “Power remains shaky and there now appears to be a fire alarm going off in the south side of the Cincinnati Open stadium, but play is resuming.” While Jose Morgado called this incident “a nightmare” and “a big mess!”