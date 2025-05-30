Emotions Run High for Novak Djokovic as French Open Victory Sparks Tribute to Rival Rafael Nadal

2006 to 2024: 60 games, 46 combined Grand Slams, and a bucketload of unforgettable memories. That’s what characterizes one of tennis’ greatest Open Era rivalries, aka Rafael Nadal versus Novak Djokovic. But as Djokovic continues his French Open quest at his storied rival’s stomping ground, it turns out it can be quite lonely at the top. Especially as the last man standing from tennis’s so-called Big 3. After the Serb produced a thrilling performance to down hometown star Corentin Moutet in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1), he took the time to reflect. Reflect not just on the match but on his rivalry with the king of clay. As a result, a packed stadium erupted and cheered for the two champions with all their energy.

Before the start of the tournament, Nadal was honored by the French Open in a tribute ceremony held in the same stadium. The other members of the Fab Four, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, were also present to mark the special occasion. So Djokovic’s words marked the second time in just a few days that goosebumps were felt by everyone present at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier.

During his post-match interview, Djokovic said, “It wasn’t easy these past few years to see the other Big 3 leave the sport. They have always been, and they will always remain, the greatest rivals I’ve had in my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, he went on to add, “Especially when Rafa left, a big part of me left with him. I did not think it would have been this way, but it is true because it was a rivalry on and off the court. It was a great 20 years for our sport, and I hope to keep playing and to keep bringing good things to this sport. This is my dream.” While many tennis fans might argue that Roger Federer was Nadal’s greatest rival, there’s no doubt that Nadal was Djokovic’s. The two played in 60 matches against each other, with the Serb winning 31 of those matches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Djokovic has made his plans clear about continuing to play till he can; he has no intention to retire anytime soon and still has the fuel left to win big titles. Moreover, Djokovic is also chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title. But interestingly enough, this isn’t the only thing that’s keeping Djokovic motivated. Recently, he also revealed the tournament that’s keeping him motivated at age 38.

Novak Djokovic eyes the 2028 Olympics

Last year, the Serb achieved his biggest dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash to win the yellow metal at the Paris Olympics. Months after winning one of his biggest titles, Djokovic wished to enter the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as the defending champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about it, he said, “The only thing I currently have in my vision it’s interesting when we talk about those achievements and the Olympics, which stands out alongside the Davis Cup, what gives me motivation is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and playing for my country. And yes, the Grand Slam tournaments, but not even they motivate me as much as the Olympics. I just want to be at the Olympics, to be an Olympian. To experience that moment wearing my country’s crest, walking through the Olympic Village with the world’s best athletes, that feeling is sport itself.”

After defeating the local hope in the form of Moutet, Djokovic will next face Filip Misolic in the third round. Can Djokovic win his 25th Grand Slam trophy at the ongoing French Open? Let us know your views in the comments below.