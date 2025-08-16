Ex-US Open Semifinalist Finds Solace in GF’s Arms After Injury Woes Sideline Him From Action

Despite having a strong start to his Wimbledon R16 match against the world number one, Grigor Dimitrov was forced to withdraw due to an injury. It all started in the third set, when he smashed an ace to hold serve, but then went down on the grass clutching his right pectoral in visible agony. He received treatment on his chair following the fall, before leaving the court for a while and eventually coming back to shake hands with Sinner and bring a premature end to what could have been a huge upset.

This was the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where Grigor Dimitrov failed to complete a match. After all this year’s AO and French Open saw similar scenes. Reacting to this disappointing exit, Dimitrov later shared a post on social media where he was seen lying on a hospital bed. “Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career,” he wrote in the captions. Expressing his gratitude for his fans and the tennis community at large, he announced, “Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon.” Everyone expected him to make a comeback at the US Open, but…

The former world number, who reached the SF of the US Open in 2019, recently also withdrew from the last major tournament of this season. With this, Grigor Dimitrov’s incredible 58-major consecutive major appearances record also came to an end. However, amid all this, there is some good news for all his fans. On Friday, August 15, his girlfriend, Eiza González, shared a few glimpses of him giving tennis lessons to her. In the first picture, where she was seen standing in front with a racket in her hand, Grigor Dimitrov was spotted standing behind her in a navy blue T-shirt, white shorts, and a white cap he was wearing backwards. She captioned that post saying, “How do we think my tennis skills are?” Later on, in another post, Dimitrov was seen shirtless while he was teaching her how to hit a perfect ace. Gonzalez captioned this post, “I’m hitting on my coach.” Acing love, together?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, these two lovebirds began dating each other earlier this year. Eiza González was the first one to break the news of their relationship through an Instagram post while celebrating Grigor Dimitrov‘s birthday. Ever since then, there have been plenty of moments where we have seen Eliza showcasing her heartwarming chemistry with the tennis star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eiza González is truly head over heels for Grigor Dimitrov

In March 2024, Eiza González told InStyle that she had “sort of given up” on dating. Yet, just over a year later, she referred to Grigor Dimitrov as “the man of my dreams.” This April, she was spotted cheering for Grigor Dimitrov during one of his matches at the Madrid Open. Later that month, they were even spotted taking an evening stroll in the Spanish capital.

In May, the two were seen together at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema event in Cannes. The following day, she posted a touching message in honor of Dimitrov’s 34th birthday. She wrote, “Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. You’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest, most thoughtful, and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many, many more. I love you, G.“

Then, later on, at the New York premiere of her Apple TV+ film, Fountain of Youth, she yet again spoke about her partner, saying she’s super grateful to have him in her life. During that interview with Extra, she also joked about avoiding the tennis court herself, but surprisingly, a few months later, she is now spotted showcasing a similar passion for the sport. How would you rate her tennis skills, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the French Open as well, she was seen attending Dimitrov’s matches. At Wimbledon, when Grigor Dimitrov’s journey came to an unfortunate ending, Gonzalez was among the first ones who stood up to lift his spirits in tough times. She shared a post on Instagram, hailing him, “Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you…“

With fans counting days for the return of the Bulgarian star, this rare glimpse on the tennis court, along with his girlfriend, is definitely a positive sign. Do you think Grigor Dimitrov can make a strong comeback and finish the year on a higher note?