Ex-US Open Semifinalist Parts Ways With Nike to Join $5.5B Brand in a Shocking Move

What a past few months it has been for Jack Draper! Emerging from the shadow of Andy Murray is no mean feat, but the British star showed why he is here to stay with some amazing performances of late. Last season, he achieved one of his best results when he reached the semifinals of the US Open. He defeated the likes of Tomas Machac and Alex de Minaur before losing to the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner. Fast forward to this season, Draper already has an Indian Wells title and a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open. As the US Open fast approaches, he took a big step before his appearance there.

Over the years, Draper has been playing with the Nike kit, and the brand has been his apparel sponsor. However, things have changed pretty much now that Draper is at the peak of his career and producing some great results. Just ahead of the US Open, Draper announced that he will be playing with a $5.5 billion worth Vuori brand kit, which will be his main sponsor.

Recently, Jack Draper was announced as the new Global Brand Ambassador for Vuori, and he will debut their partnership at the US Open. Additionally, Draper will also have a signature product line, which will be like a cherry on top of the cake. Announcing his new partnership with the American brand, Draper was thrilled to put on the kit of this brand. He described this new partnership, saying, “For me, style is about how you carry yourself, what you wear, and owning who you are without hesitation. As I’ve grown up, I’ve really embraced style as a form of self-expression, and whether it’s shaving my head or trying something bold, I just go for it. That’s why collaborating with Vuori is so exciting. It’s a chance to create something innovative, performance-driven, and authentic, with no compromises.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Similarly, the founder and CEO of Vuori, Joe Kudla, was also thrilled with this new partnership. He said, “Jack represents the next generation of tennis—bold, driven, and authentic. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Vuori family.” However, this wasn’t the only surprising move that Draper took before the US Open. For the mixed doubles tournament there, he partnered with Jessica Pegula instead of Emma Raducanu, raising several eyebrows.

Jack Draper explains why he partnered with Jessica Pegula and not Emma Raducanu

At the US Open mixed doubles event, Draper will team up with Pegula, while Raducanu pairs up with Carlos Alcaraz. Interestingly, before Draper could confirm his entry in the mixed doubles tournament, Raducanu had picked Alcaraz to be her partner. As a result, Draper had to look elsewhere and found the support of Pegula.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Explaining how the teams were formed, Jack Draper said, “A wise person once told me you should find the best partner, and that’s what she did in Alcaraz. I don’t blame her at all for that. Yeah, I think she will have a lot of fun playing with Carlos. He’s obviously the best player in the world, probably right now, along with [Jannik] Sinner. Great at doubles as well. Saw that with Rafa [Nadal] at the Olympics. She’s gone about and chose the best partner, for sure. Hopefully they do well.”

Interestingly, the two pairs will go head-to-head against each other in the first round today. Who do you think will come out on top in this contest? Let us know your views in the comments below.