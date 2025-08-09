Ex-US Open Winner Surrenders to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Supremacy in a Shocking Claim

When former tennis icon Jim Courier said that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner “brought us a gift,” he was hundred percent accurate. Their 5-hour-29-minute French Open battle was truly a rare gift to fans across the globe. “It was such a high level, there is so much for them to revel in.” If one has to name the two most dominating, intimidating players at the moment, it’s hard to think beyond these two. Such is their aura that racket sport has, perhaps, become synonymous with their names. The same way it once was when Federer and Nadal ruled the ATP circuit in their golden era. Until a certain Djokovic arrived to disrupt their supremacy. He escalated the levels while eventually forming the ‘Big Three’. But can be it possible in case of SinCaraz? By all means – doubtful. At least that’s what a former US Open winner and Russian ATP pro has indicated. He’s even made an inevitable admission on Alcaraz and Sinner’s impact.

In very early stages of their careers, Sinner and Alcaraz have captured nine overall slams combined. While the Spaniard has got five, the Italian has four to his credit. Their rivalry has got so intense and captivating that one can’t imagine any event’s final without these two. Their French Open summit clash, two months ago, solidified that SinCaraz is here to stay. Especially when it comes to Grand Slam meetings and delivering pure tennis masterclass. Firstly, it was Alcaraz who stunned Sinner, and the world, with his ‘comeback for the ages’. In the fourth set, after being three championship points down in Paris, he pulled off a historic victory. Ultimately, he defended his Roland Garros title from 2024. But then, Sinner showed him how to take a revenge and how. He tamed the grass king at Wimbledon, ruining his dream of a three-peat. That’s the kind of competing spirit fans yearn for, right? And by the looks of it, only Sinner and Alcaraz seem to provide the Absolute Cinema (as they say on social media) right now.

But what really makes these two unique from the rest of the competition? Well, Russian veteran and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has got an explanation. Ahead of his Cincinnati Open campaign, he was asked to comment on the World No.1 an No.2’s unmatched dominance in recent years. Medvedev went on to make a bold claim while accepting that there’s no one else as of now who can really beat them. He revealed, “Jannik and Carlos are playing amazingly, they are the two best tennis players of the moment and they are playing a level above all the others,” reported Punto de Break on August 9. Per Medvedev, “When they have their day, which are many, there is no opportunity for us. The same thing happens with Jannik, another very strong player.”

But then again, Alcaraz and Sinner are also humans, right? “I know they are strong players but, at the same time, they can also lose sometimes.” Citing examples, the Russian pro pointed out that “Jannik lost in Halle against Bublik (in June this season) and Carlos in the US Open against Van de Zandschulp, less than a year ago.”

Interestingly, Medvedev isn’t the only one who thinks so. A former American pro believes there’s a space for a third challenger. And that he may eventually come closer to disrupt SinCaraz’s supremacy. But who?

18-year-old youngster may pose a threat to Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner’s dominance

Since winning the Next Gen ATP Finals title last season, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca has garnered immense hype. In his maiden slam appearance in Melbourne, back in January, he even showed promising signs. In the very first encounter, he beat a tough opponent, Russia’s Andrey Rublev, in straight sets. But he couldn’t leave a lasting impact after losing in the second round against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

But the 18-year-old proved his event-winning potential sooner than later. At the Argentina Open in February, he went on to clinch a maiden ATP trophy after besting Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets. While he’s struggled to repeat similar runs in subsequent tournaments since then, some notable figures do think Fonseca could be the next Djokovic who may rise up to Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz’s ranks.

Last month, during an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, ex-pro John Isner admitted that Fonseca can “catch up to these guys and get to the conversation.” He thinks that “in four-five years he can be in the conversation where he is one of the top four favorites to win each slam he enters.”

However, Isner did mention that Fonseca may not attain the exact same intensity like SinCaraz. “Like, I think he can get to that level where he’s expected to make the final four of these Grand Slams.” Similarly, former Aussie pro Luke Saville also believes that the Brazilian might be the one to pose a threat to Alcaraz and Sinner’s ongoing domination. “I think everyone’s looking at (Joao) Fonseca to be the next challenger to those two,” he said.

