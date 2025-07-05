Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Faces Awkward Moment over Denied Entry at All England Club

Excitement? Off the charts. Crowds? Packed. Stars? Shining. Wimbledon 2025 has arrived in full swing and whether you’re a die-hard tennis fan, a casual spectator, or even a former finalist, the buzz hits hard the moment you walk through the gates of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Or at least… try to. Because in all that adrenaline, there’s one tiny thing people forget: your ID. And this year, that slip-up nearly kept one of the game’s biggest names from even stepping foot inside. Yes, seriously, a 2022 Wimbledon finalist almost got locked out.

That finalist was none other than Nick Kyrgios, the Australian maverick who went toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic in one of the most electrifying Wimbledon finals of the decade. On the 4th of July, Kyrgios was denied entry to the All England Club because he didn’t have a valid photo ID to collect his official credentials. No matter that he’s one of the most recognized personalities in tennis, Wimbledon protocol doesn’t play favorites. “Look, I’m not normally one to say ‘Do you know who I am?’” Kyrgios told talkSPORT after the incident. But he might’ve had proof on his phone, right? Well… no.

As it turns out, Kyrgios had just switched phones and had no ID saved, not even a backup photo. The woman at the desk laughed before she asked him about ID. So, Nick thought she knew who he was, but still, women said, “No.” He tried pleading: “Seriously? Please” But she stuck to the rules. No ID. No pass. No exceptions. Eventually, Kyrgios was allowed in but not without further hassle.

“They told me to put all my stuff down,” he said, “and I got body searched.” That’s right. The 2022 finalist, now a fan-favorite figure and global personality, was treated like anyone else. Which, in a way, says everything about Wimbledon: prestige may reign, but protocol rules. Although not playing this year due to injury. Injury? When did it start? Over a year ago, and it’s still haunting him.

Kyrgios fights his body more than his Wimbledon opponents

On June 3, 2025, Kyrgios officially announced that he had to withdraw from Wimbledon and the entire grass-court season following complications during rehab. As he shared, “I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year,” Kyrgios posted on social media. “I know how much you’ve all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I’m already working hard to get back stronger than ever.”

His injuries are multi-layered, involving his wrist, knee, and foot, all of which have plagued him since his 2023 season. Well, back in January 2023, just before the Australian Open, he was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear and a cyst in his left knee. The issue required arthroscopic surgery, with an initial recovery timeline of 2–3 months. However, healing didn’t go as planned. His rehab stretched over most of the year, forcing him to miss the entire 2023 clay and grass-court season, including Wimbledon. As his knee healed, new problems emerged.

In June 2023, just days before Wimbledon, Kyrgios suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist, causing another dramatic withdrawal, this time just before his scheduled match. The wrist injury has since lingered, continuing into 2024 and 2025, with a major flare-up in March 2025 during practice for Indian Wells. On top of that, he began experiencing chronic foot pain and postural issues, likely due to compensatory strain from previous injuries and long periods of inactivity. This added further complications, especially on grass and clay surfaces, and required extended physiotherapy and strength training to address foot mobility and body alignment, delaying his return even further in 2025.

Kyrgios has still been visible around the grounds, spotted in Naomi Osaka’s box, cheering on friends, and doing media appearances. He may not be swinging a racket this time, but he’s still pulling headlines, even if it’s for forgetting his ID. The takeaway? Whether you’re in the stands or the spotlight, Wimbledon will remind you of tradition first, paperwork second, fame third.