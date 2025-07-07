Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Set for Shocking Return With $28B Brand Days After Being Denied Entry

Just a few days back, former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios strolled up to the gates at SW19, thinking it would be a smooth entry—but life had a different story in store. The 30-year-old Aussie didn’t have his photo ID with him, so he was turned away at first and, believe it or not, had to go through a full body search by the security staff.

Even though he’s a big name in tennis with a strong background, Kyrgios ended up in a pretty odd situation. He joked around on talkSPORT’s “Wimbledon: Unfiltered,” saying, “Look, I’m not normally one to say: ‘Do you know who I am?’ when I’m trying to get into events. But today, my agent was like okay, let’s try and pick up your credentials just to save someone a ground pass and I was sitting there and she asked: ‘Do you have a photo ID?’ I had just got a new phone, because it was broken, I didn’t have any photos… and she laughed before she asked me, so she clearly knew who I was but was just following protocol.”

Kyrgios, out of the game because of an injury, just brushed off what happened. He compared his treatment to that of legends like Federer or Nadal, sometimes being denied access without credentials, which added this unusual twist to his Wimbledon story. The surprise, however, is that he is not only cleared to return, but he will also suddenly be the center of attention, although in a completely different way.

On X, Tennis on telly reported: “NEW: TNT Sports and discovery+ will have the option to watch the Wimbledon singles finals with alternative commentary from Nick Kyrgios, Dan Evans and Coco Vandeweghe.” TNT is a piece of the huge Warner Bros Discovery empire, which is now valued at about $28 billion.

This really shows just how big and influential this alternative coverage is. This shift from being a player on the court to sharing insights off the court feels even more pronounced considering the dramatic events of the past week. Just a little while ago, Kyrgios was digging through his pockets looking for a photo ID. Now, he’s got the credibility—and the boldness—to critique the sport he once ruled at Wimbledon. However, wherever Kyrgios goes, there’s always chaos involved.

Nick Kyrgios got himself into an online battle amid Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios is still caught up in the Wimbledon drama, even while watching from the sidelines. He got interested after seeing a viral post on X from the fan account “Tennis Centel,” which had a photo of American journalist Ben Rothenberg taken from behind. The post joked about Rothenberg’s physique, saying, “Bro Ben Rothenberg is built like a groundhog LMAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Kyrgios jumped in on, quote-retweeting it with a casual “Tennis central.” However, Rothenberg wasn’t about to let that go unnoticed. He shot back on X, saying, “Bro you have tweeted about me four times already this month and it’s only July 6th. Let’s work on getting you a job again. 🙏” Kyrgios was at it again, responding with his usual cheekiness, saying, “Awwww Benny 😢😢 I’m doing just fine 😂😂 someone’s feelings are hurting…. Not so fun anymore is it.”

The back-and-forth really highlighted the ongoing tensions between Kyrgios and Rothenberg that have been building for almost five years now. Kyrgios, who’s been out with an injury and wasn’t chosen by the BBC for Wimbledon commentary, is still stirring up some drama on social media. So, with him coming back to TNT, a lot of fans would definitely be looking forward to his commentary.