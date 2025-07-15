F1 Star Lando Norris Leaves Shocking Two-Word Message on Jannik Sinner’s Post-Wimbledon Tribute

The bond between Jannik Sinner and F1 is far more than casual fandom. The World No.1 helped close out the 2024 F1 season in grand style, waving the checkered flag at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He spent time in the paddock with none other than four-time world champion Max Verstappen. And when Ferrari’s drivers were asked who they were backing at this year’s Wimbledon, Charles Leclerc and his team didn’t hesitate to rally behind their Italian tennis star. But it wasn’t just the Scuderia showing Sinner love. McLaren driver Lando Norris appears to have joined the club, too.

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title, finally getting the better of his archrival on the biggest stage. The 23-year-old became the first Italian man to lift the prestigious trophy, and as expected, the tennis world showed up in the comments to congratulate him on his historic achievement. Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Rod Laver, and Billie Jean King were among the many legends who congratulated him.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Sinner posted a carousel of his winning moments with the caption, “A moment I’ll never forget ❤️❤️❤️.” That’s where fans spotted a surprise. “My man,” Lando Norris wrote in the comments. Fans were quick to react. One wrote, “my two worlds colliding,” while another couldn’t hide their surprise and wrote, “OKAY BRO I WAS NOT FAMILIAR W YOUR GAME.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ironically, just last year, Norris had been in the Alcaraz camp. During the 2024 Wimbledon final, he and NBA star Jimmy Butler were seen on video huddled around an iPhone, watching Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic. They smiled into the camera, visibly thrilled for the Spaniard. It seems Norris has shifted allegiances, or perhaps he’s just enjoying the drama like the rest of us.

AD

The Wimbledon final didn’t clash with any races this time around, F1 is in the middle of an extended two-week summer break, and many in the paddock used the downtime to soak in the tennis action. Mercedes driver George Russell was spotted on Centre Court with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt. He’s a regular at big matches, having also attended the French Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz. Former world champion Sebastian Vettel was also seen among the crowd, taking in the spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) Expand Post

Sinner, too, has a little racing fuel in his veins. Turns out, his connection to Formula 1 runs deep, especially when it comes to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jannik Sinner jokes about his brother being an F1 fanatic

At this year’s Italian Open, Jannik Sinner made a thunderous return after a three-month doping ban. The Roman crowd was at full throttle for their home hero. He reached the final after beating every opponent in straight sets. His parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, cheered from the stands as he reached the final to face Carlos Alcaraz. But one key family member was missing. Where was his brother Mark?

“Special thank you to my brother, who, rather than being here, is in Imola watching Formula 1,” Sinner revealed during his runner-up speech.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At Wimbledon, he was front and center, no F1 race to pull him away. But Jannik couldn’t resist a follow-up jab: “There’s no F1 race this weekend, that’s why he’s here,” he grinned in his press conference, classic sibling banter from a man who knows where his brother’s heart often lies.

Motorsport runs in the family. But now, so does a Wimbledon title. Sinner may chase titles on the court, but it’s clear his story comes with the roar of engines close behind. What other crossover moment could be next?