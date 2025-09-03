Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Citizenship, Ethnicity, and Religion Explained: Does He Have Togolese Roots?

Felix Auger-Aliassime, hailing from Montreal, Canada, has really made a name for himself in the tennis world. His powerful serves, aggressive groundstrokes, and impressive presence on the court have captured the attention of sports fans everywhere. He turned pro in 2017 and quickly climbed the ranks, reaching a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 6 in November 2022.

Auger-Aliassime has had quite the journey! He won the US Open boys’ singles title, helped Canada snag its first Davis Cup victory in 2022, and has also picked up several ATP Tour titles along the way. His energetic playing style and down-to-earth nature have really won over fans, making him a beloved figure and a source of pride. It’s clear that his deep personal heritage plays a big role in shaping who he is, both on the court and beyond.

Where is Felix Auger-Aliassime from? What’s his nationality?

Felix Auger-Aliassime was born on August 8, 2000. He proudly represents Canada, competing under the Canadian flag throughout his professional tennis career.

While Canadian by birth and allegiance, Felix currently resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco, a choice common among many top ATP players. This residency offers strategic benefits such as proximity to European tournaments and favorable tax conditions.

What are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s ethnicity and religion?

Felix Auger-Aliassime has a really interesting background! His father, Sam Aliassime, hails from Togo, and his mother, Marie Auger, has French-Canadian roots. This blend showcases his diverse background, celebrating both his African and Quebecois heritage.

When it comes to his religious beliefs, there isn’t any public documentation or a clear statement from Auger-Aliassime about his religion. So, his faith is something he keeps to himself and doesn’t share publicly.

Does Auger-Aliassime have Togolese citizenship?

Even though Felix’s father is from Togo and he really feels a connection to that part of his background, there’s not much information out there in public reports that shows Felix has Togolese citizenship too. He has strong cultural and philanthropic ties to Togo, which he showcases through the #FAAPointsForChange program.

In this initiative, he donates for every match point to help support education and children’s welfare in Togo, with backing from BNP Paribas. So, Felix really values his Togolese roots and the initiatives that come from that heritage, but he does it as a proud Canadian. There’s no paperwork showing that he has formal legal citizenship in Togo.

