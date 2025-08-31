Felix Auger-Aliassime Snubs US Open Crowd After Historic Win Over Alexander Zverev

Felix Auger-Aliassime is no stranger to unusual playing conditions. Remember when his Australian Open clash vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was interrupted, courtesy of fan noise from the neighboring clash between Arthur Cazaux and Jacob Fearnley? On that occasion, the match literally had to be shifted to Court 7 because the chants had become too distracting. Cut to June 2025 at the Mallorca Championship, and Auger-Aliassime experienced chaos first-hand again, when some fans started hurling explicit chants. But despite the mess, he kept his composure, picking a 7-5, 6-3 win in just under two hours against Arthur Rinderknech. So, one thing’s clear: Felix is a seasoned pro when it comes to ignoring noise, even if it doesn’t exist.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And perhaps that’s exactly what he’s done at the US Open as well. During a post-game press conference after his win over Alexander Zverev, a reporter asked, “What is it about the US Open? This is…your best result, you’ve had in New York. Like what is it about playing in New York that’s so special?” To this, the player responded, “New York and Australia, I mean, just hardcourts…for me, obviously, I think it’s better. I can play well on grass, too, and clay. But, over the years, I do feel that we also play majority of events on hard courts and it suits my game,” before adding, “I think that’s one of the reasons and then I don’t know what else. Tough to say. I mean, do I like the crowd’s energy or the city? I don’t believe in all that stuff. I’m more practical and like, ‘Okay, how am I playing? So, for sure, I feel like these conditions suit me well.”

For the unversed, the US Open crowd has a reputation for being way louder than at most other tournaments. And yes, that’s definitely nothing like the hushed atmosphere of Wimbledon. Reportedly, Jacob Fearnley even admitted he was caught “off guard” by the noise in New York.. Hence, for many players, that energy can be tough to handle. But for Felix Auger-Aliassime? That’s just another day at the office. Take his third-round battle against world No. 3 Zverev as proof.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Canadian held his nerve and came through with a gritty 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-4 victory after nearly four hours on court. And for Zverev, though, it was another tough blow on the big stage, coming right after his Wimbledon exit. His first Grand Slam title continues to elude him. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime made history with his win. Per OptaAce, he became just the third Canadian since 1973 to defeat an ATP top-five opponent at a Grand Slam. The other two? Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov. And guess what? They beat the same guy—Alexander Zverev. But before you attribute Auger-Aliassime’s feat to a Canadian thing, consider, for once, his general prowess on hard surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime is a different beast on hard courts

Well, there’s a reason for Auger-Aliassime to excel despite a loud crowd. And that’s his love for hard courts, especially in New York. “New York and Melbourne are hard court Grand Slams, my best surface. I can also play on grass and clay. But over the years, I’ve felt that my tennis suits hard courts best. It’s where we play most often in the calendar. I feel like here I can find my rhythm, feel more comfortable, something like that. That’s one of the reasons for this result.” Auger-Aliassime shared the secret recipe for his success.

Well, by now, it’s pretty obvious that the 25-year-old thrives on hard courts—amply evident by all of his seven ATP titles that have come on the surface. But even with all that, rocky seasons have tested his confidence time and again. Despite his potential, he hadn’t made it past the second round of a Grand Slam until now, but things seem to be looking up. “I’ve had ups and downs,” he said. “But you keep working, you keep believing. Tonight shows what’s possible.” He is set to play Andrey Rublev next in the Round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Don’t want to miss out on the epic moments that the match might bring? Follow EssentiallySports’ live blog of the US Open.