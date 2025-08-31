Five Unbreakable Roger Federer Records at US Open

Roger Federer left behind more than just a legacy of elegance and sportsmanship when he quit the court following his last professional match at the 2022 Laver Cup. He left behind a number of records that might remain for years to come. This was never more apparent than at the US Open, where the Swiss mastermind displayed some of his most amazing tennis during a five-year run of total supremacy. Thus, without further ado, let’s talk about five US Open records that are nearly indestructible testaments to Federer’s tennis prowess.

5 Consecutive US Open titles (2004–2008) of Roger Federer

Okay, let’s kick it off with the big one. Five in a row. Let that sink in. From 2004 straight through to 2008, Federer straight-up owned New York. He kept winning it year after year, against all kinds of opponents, in all sorts of conditions. And get this, he did it smack in the middle of what plenty of people call the toughest era in men’s tennis. He had to go through legends like Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and even a young Novak Djokovic on the rise.

I mean, think about it, no guy had ever won five straight US Opens in the Open Era before Roger. And since then? Nobody’s even come close. Djokovic is an absolute beast on hard courts, but he’s never defended his title more than once. Between the brutal North American summer swing and the wildcard conditions in NYC, this five-peat might just be the most untouchable record he’s got.

40 Straight US Open match wins

From 2004 all the way to 2009, Federer put together this ridiculous 40-match win streak at the US Open. It finally took a heartbreaking loss to Juan Martín del Potro in the ’09 final to snap it. That’s six full tournaments without an early upset, without a single off day; nobody could figure him out.

Here’s some perspective: even Rafa Nadal, who’s basically a clay god, had his longest win streak at Roland Garros stopped at 39. Forty wins in a row at one major? In today’s game, where anyone in the top 30 can take out a favorite on a hot day? Yeah, good luck seeing that happen again.

6 Consecutive finals (2004–2009)

This one’s all about consistency. It’s one thing to have a great year; it’s a whole other thing to show up year after year after year. From 2004 through 2009, Federer didn’t just show up; he reached the final every time. Every. Single. Time. No matter his form, his fitness, or the pressure, he always found a way.

And here’s what makes it even wilder: he was doing this while also making deep runs at Wimbledon during those same summers. Switching from grass to hardcourt is no joke; it takes a ridiculous level of skill and adjustment. Most players today focus on one or the other, but Fed dominated both. That’s not just stamina; that’s pure mastery.

7 Total finals in the Open Era

Federer wasn’t just a peak-era wonder. Dude was making US Open finals well into his 30s. He racked up seven finals in total (from 2004 to 2009, and then again in 2015). When he showed up in that 2015 final at 34 years old, he became the oldest finalist since Agassi a decade before.

That’s longevity right there. In a sport that’s getting younger and more physical every year, Federer’s ability to hang with new generations, from Agassi to Djokovic to Murray, proves just how special he was. Djokovic might eventually pass that number, but doing it across different eras? That’s a whole different kind of flex.

Slam-winning streak including US Opens (2003-2010)

Alright, this one isn’t just about the US Open, but it’s a huge part of the story. From 2003 to 2010, Federer won at least one Slam every single year. And yeah, that included a bunch of his US Open titles. Eight straight years with a major—that’s not just dominance, it’s sustained greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s crazy is how he did it on all surfaces. Nadal will always be the King of Clay, and Djokovic has had his ups and downs. But Federer? He was everywhere. Winning Wimbledons, Australians, and even finally grabbing the French, all while using the US Open as his personal playground. That’s not just skill; it’s tennis IQ, adaptability, and sheer clutch mentality.

So yeah, when Andy Roddick said Federer was “a hell of a tennis player and a hell of an athlete,” he wasn’t kidding. These records aren’t just numbers; they’re proof that we witnessed one of the greatest to ever do it. What do you think, will anyone ever break these? Hit the comments and let us know.