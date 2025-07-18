Former US Open Champion Disses America’s “Expensive” Culture with a Cheeky Admission

America should always bring back good memories for one tennis star. After all, winning the US Open is the stuff of dreams. And when you do it by beating Novak Djokovic of all people, it hits different, doesn’t it? You know the Serbian makes you work for each and every point. And with the Calendar Grand Slam on the line, the Serbian was not just playing in a Grand Slam Final. He was challenging to rewrite history itself.

But standing in the way was one lanky Russian. One who served flawlessly that day on September 12, 2021. Daniil Medvedev was serving 2nd serves at 1st serve speed, and yet with precision and accuracy.

It was almost like he was serving for his life. And he took down the legendary Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Well, like we said, the Russian has some great memories at Flushing Meadows. But apparently, not everything is to his liking in the Land of Stars and Stripes as we are finding out. Medvedev has a complaint, and here’s what it is!

The 29-year-old found himself back in the United States again for an interview with Garbine Muguruza at the Tennis Channel’s VIP Tennis Lounge. They talked about everything, from Grand Slam wins to being a car aficionado. And the US Open Champion did reveal his gripe about the pricey American lifestyle. “The problem in the U.S. is that the check is already quite expensive!” Medvedev said in that interview.

And the Grand Slam winner continued, “And then you add 20 percent, and then there’s going to be tax, and then there’s going to be this or that…” It all started when the check came towards the end of the interview. Unlike other stars hosted by Tennis Channel’s VIP Tennis Lounge, Medvedev started tallying the numbers and working his way like a proper accountant. Hey, the guy studied economics in his university days. So, maybe he is an expert?

The bill had made some playful additions to the expenses, like a fine for “bad jokes” said during the interview, and likewise. Well, Daniil Medvedev is a working man, and he is disputing it. And this comical episode eventually brought to the surface that one grievance about the expensive American ‘check’. Well, he is in the land of his first and only Grand Slam. We think he will let it slide with a smile.

In fact, with the 2025 Wimbledon done, we are entering the final phases of the season. And the US once again holds the key to a happy ending for the Russian.

The US Open can again redeem Daniil Medvedev

The 2022 Australian Open Finalist will be in the States from July 21 to 27, participating in the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C. In fact, only 1 Grand Slam is left in the year – the US Open. That will be followed by the Nitto ATP Finals. For Medvedev, Grand Slams hold a special edge, as he mentioned before Wimbledon. He reached a career milestone this year, touching 400 career wins in singles, 2 weeks before Wimbledon started on June 30.

But he was blunt in his admission: “Grand Slams are important, titles are important. A lot of things are important in tennis, but the match wins by itself, I don’t think they mean much.” For a guy who takes Slams so seriously, the current season won’t be giving him great solace. A great grass season ended in disaster when he was knocked out in the 1st round by World No. 69 Benjamin Bonzi.

And it’s been similar in the other 2 Majors. In the Australian Open, he exited in the 2nd Round, losing to World No. 121 Learner Tien. At Roland Garros, it was another guy outside the Top 50 who got his number. Cameron Norrie beat him in 5 sets to make it a horrible Grand Slam year for Daniil Medvedev. But here comes the one that matters the most to him. The US campaign can turn the subpar 2025 year into something to be proud of.