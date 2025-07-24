Former US Open Finalist’s Mistake At Wimbledon Revealed By Boris Becker

Alexander Zverev was once expected to carry the torch into tennis’ next generation. At just 28, though, that promise is starting to look more like a question mark. The German is still chasing that elusive Grand Slam title, with a 0-3 record in major finals and a career that has yet to reach World No.1. Meanwhile, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have zipped past him on the leaderboard. This year’s Wimbledon only added more salt to the wound. It opened the door to something deeper and an ATP legend believes that the door should have been kept shut.

The World No.3 crashed out in the very first round of Wimbledon, falling in five sets to France’s Arthur Rinderknech. It was his earliest exit at a Slam since 2019. That loss was more than just a defeat.

In his post-match press conference, Zverev didn’t hold back. “I’ve never felt this empty before,” he said. “Just lacking joy in everything that I do.” The former Olympic champion admitted that loneliness had crept in, and joy outside tennis was hard to come by. When asked if he’d consider working with a mental coach, Zverev replied, “Maybe for the first time in my life I’ll probably need it.”

That honesty drew praise from some, but not from everyone. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker had a different take. According to Welovetennis, Becker said, “Alexander Zverev is a kind of sporting adopted son for me; I have a lot of empathy for him. If I had been his coach, I would have advised him not to reveal such information about his mental state at the Wimbledon press conference. Ideally, we do not confide when we are eliminated in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament.”

It wasn’t the first time Becker had something to say about Zverev’s team. Earlier, he suggested the German should overhaul his coaching setup, a suggestion Zverev didn’t appreciate. For most of his career, the 3-time Grand Slam finalist has been coached by his father, Alexander Sr., with older brother Mischa Zverev also stepping in at times.

But there may be a change in the air. Zverev recently spent time training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, where Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, is a prominent figure. That immediately sparked chatter. But looks like it won’t be a permanent set up.

Toni Nadal gives verdict on coaching Alexander Zverev

Videos of Alexander Zverev hitting on the courts with Toni Nadal nearby began circulating, and fans started wondering if this was the beginning of a new partnership.

For a moment, it looked like something could be brewing. Toni Nadal was seen offering Zverev a few on-court tips, adding fuel to the fire. But the rumors didn’t last long. Reports now confirm that Toni Nadal will not be joining Zverev’s team on a full-time basis. There is a reason for that. Nadal wants to continue his work at the academy and also remain involved as the tournament director of the ATP event in Mallorca. Still, that short stint together did bring one revealing insight.

Toni Nadal didn’t sugarcoat it. “Zverev it’s a mental problem,” he said. He pointed to moments in Zverev’s matches where mentality held him back. “If he wants to win and have chances to win a Grand Slam, he needs to change a little his mentality. He can win, but to win is a thing about mentality,” he added.

As the 28-year-old tries to regroup, there may be a silver lining on the horizon. Several big names have pulled out of the upcoming Canadian Open, including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djoković, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jack Draper. With the field wide open, Zverev has a clearer path than usual.

That could be the opening he needs. With the US Open approaching, a good run in Canada might just help him rediscover some of that lost spark. Zverev’s road isn’t over, but time isn’t waiting. Can he flip the script before another Slam slips away?