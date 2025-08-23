Frances Tiafoe Refuses to Put Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on ‘Pedestals’ Amid US Open

Eight Grand Slam titles. That’s how many Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won in the last two years. This year alone, Sinner and Alcaraz have already faced one another in the Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and Cincinnati Masters finals. Although Sinner had to retire after barely a set in Ohio due to illness, he’s on track to return for the US Open. So it’s no wonder the media see the pair as ‘gatekeepers‘ of almost every major tournament.

So when Frances Tiafoe sat down for a chat during the pre-tournament presser, reporters couldn’t help but ask the contender for his two cents on the Sinner-Alcaraz dominance. However, Tiafoe didn’t seem to share the reverence many have developed for the duo. “It is what it is,” said the 27-year-old. “There’s always been guys, quote unquote… gatekeeping the tour,” added the American.

Yet it doesn’t seem the Maryland native is losing any sleep over it. “I mean, respect. Those guys are incredible players. So young, and they’re going to be at the top of the game for a while, but we can’t be out there just putting them on pedestals,” Frances Tiafoe said about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe hinted that just because the duo is dominating now, it doesn’t mean they’re invincible.

