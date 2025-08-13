Frances Tiafoe Sends Ben Shelton 2-Word Message After Major Laver Cup Announcement

The Laver Cup is set to dazzle tennis fans next month with a star-studded line-up at San Francisco. Some of the top American ATP names are going to join Andre Agassi’s Team World to take on the formidable Team Europe. The likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca, and Tommy Paul had already been confirmed ahead of the eighth edition of the coveted tournament. And now that two-time US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe has also made it to Agassi’s team, Shelton couldn’t help but feel elated.

The 22-year-old took to his Instagram story a few hours ago after he learned that his friend Frances Tiafoe is coming back to the Laver Cup. Of course, Shelton was super hyped after learning about this update. On IG, he wrote “Laver foe 😮‍💨 “ while admiring Tiafoe’s return. So how could his buddy stay behind in sharing a response?

“My dawwwg ✊✊”, Tiafoe simply wrote in his own IG story while acknowledging Shelton’s excitement. He’s previously represented Team World during the editions in 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024. In fact, Tiafoe was the hero of Team World’s maiden title win three years ago when it beat Team Europe. He managed to save match points against Stefanos Tsitsipas, guiding his team to an epic victory.

