Frances Tiafoe Shares His Priorities if He Becomes US Open Champion: ‘I’ll Leave You’

With the US Open in sight, Frances Tiafoe is ready to push full throttle once again! The American has proven time and again at this tournament that he means business. He made two impressive runs to the US Open semifinals in 2022 and 2024, plus a quarterfinal appearance in 2023. A final has eluded him over the last decade, but with the progress he’s shown on these hard courts, could 2025 be the year he finally goes all the way? Perhaps! But what does he think about that?

The 27-year-old has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. His standout moment was reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open, a career-best result at that Grand Slam. He also had a strong North American hardcourt swing, reaching the semifinals in Washington and the quarterfinals at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters. Though he hasn’t won a title yet this season, his consistent major performances keep him hovering inside the Top 20. He’s currently ranked No. 17 in the ATP. But the US Open comes with one condition.

During a chat with Hailey Baptiste on the WTA’s social media pages, Tiafoe joked about retirement if he wins this year. “When we’re all here, I’d like to finish in the top 10. I feel like it’s time. It’s this week and next week. That’s how it is for me. No, seriously, I’ll obviously try to win it (the US Open). If I do, I’m out of here. I’ll leave you, buddy,” he told her. After giving his all at the US Open in past years, though, would he really walk away?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Frances Tiafoe in first round action French Open Tennis, Day One, Tennis, Roland Garros, Paris, France – 25 May 2025 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15314618bl

AD

At the 2024 US Open, Tiafoe shone with a strong performance, reaching the semifinals for the second time in his career. His run ended at the hands of fellow American Taylor Fritz in a marathon five-setter: 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. The match lasted more than three hours. Tiafoe took a two-sets-to-one lead but struggled with cramping in the fourth and fifth sets. That disruption cost him the match as he couldn’t hold his form down the stretch.

As he confirmed to Baptise, who asked, “Coach next year?” He replied, “Yeah, coach, I’m chilling, I’m leaving you, man. It’s over. We can both be at the top of this sport, for real. I think we can take it to a whole new level.”

His hopes now? To finally win a slam at the US Open and finish the year within the Top 10, maybe even break into the Top 5. He hit a career-high ranking of No. 10 back in June 2023. Since then, his ranking has fluctuated due to a lack of titles, moving up and down a bit. Still, Tiafoe says he’s ready to face the US Open head-on despite the season’s ups and downs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Frances Tiafoe opens up about his mental and physical form ahead of NYC

In a recent Sports Illustrated chat, Tiafoe got real about his mindset heading into the American swing of the tour. “I’m feeling good. I love the energy of the hard court season, especially in North America. The fans bring the heat, the competition ramps up, and I feed off that. I’ve been putting in the work, and I feel like I’m in a great place mentally and physically. I’m ready to go,” he said, later adding, “There’s nothing like it. Playing at places like Wimbledon and the US Open is incredible, no doubt. ” Clearly, he’s pumped and ready to make some waves.

Playing the Citi Open always hits home for Frances Tiafoe. Just a short 30-minute drive from College Park, Maryland, where he sharpened his skills at the Junior Tennis Champions Center—yes, the very spot his dad helped build! Training alongside his brother Franklin and rising stars like Hailey Baptiste and Robin Montgomery, those early days laid the foundation for his career. It’s a special tournament for him, full of memories and meaning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year, though, the Citi Open wasn’t a smooth ride for Tiafoe. He didn’t clinch the win fans hoped for, but he reached the quarterfinals, which is impressive! Now, the US Open is right around the corner, and maybe, just maybe, it’ll be his moment to shine. The spirit of hometown pride and hard-fought battle isn’t far from his mind.

There’s a hurdle, though. Frances Tiafoe had to retire recently from the Cincinnati Open because of a back injury, cutting short his run against Holger Rune in the round of 16. But knowing Frances, he’s tough and determined. Will he bounce back stronger? Will he prove the doubters wrong and deliver a home slam win this year? Share your thoughts below!