Frances Tiafoe Snubbed as Autistic American Underdog Gets Surprise Wimbledon Nod

Jenson Brooksby is gearing up for a powerful return to the grass after nearly two years off the court. Once ranked No. 33 at just 21, injuries, surgeries, and a suspension tied to missed drug tests derailed his rise. But the darkest chapter came in December when he revealed, “I was diagnosed on the severe end of the spectrum as a very young child. I was nonverbal until the age of four. It took 40 hours a week of intensive ABA therapy.” Now, that very autism has become his fuel, his fire. And in a bold twist, the former US Open champion, Andy Roddick, is backing Brooksby over Frances Tiafoe as America’s wildcard hope at Wimbledon.

On a recent episode of the “Served” podcast, former top seed Andy Roddick laid down his Wimbledon picks, and he didn’t hold back. In a bold move on the men’s side, Andy surprised many by backing Jenson Brooksby to make a deep run ‘All England Club’. The 24-year-old American will begin his campaign against Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor, and Roddick believes Brooksby has what it takes to reach the fourth round. “Jenson Brooksby through to the fourth round. I just wanted [him] to make a run. I have so much respect for his journey,” Roddick said with conviction.

The former US champ’s admiration goes beyond tennis. He highlighted Brooksby’s powerful story, one rooted in resilience and grit. That journey, once hidden in shadows, is now a source of light. “The way he’s been able to talk about it—Tennis Channel is running a special before Wimbledon, so everyone, please check that out,” Roddick urged. “Jenson Brooksby talking about his autism and how it affects his tennis game, and where it’s like a superpower, and what the challenges are.”

Roddick went further, sharing how Brooksby’s early struggles shape the strength he sees today. “I mean, he said he was nonverbal, I think it was till five or six years old. It’s a story, it’s a cool story. I don’t care about your little point counter; I want Brooksby in the fourth round,” Roddick added, “I think that would be just an unbelievable show, and I think it would be such a great story, and I think it’d be inspiring to many people who maybe on their worst day need a little bit of inspiration. I think he is fantastic, and I hope he makes the fourth round.”

Brooksby, however, hasn’t had a smooth ride back. After being handed an 18-month suspension in October 2023 for missing 3 drug tests within 12 months, he returned in March 2024. And after coming back this year at AO, he’s battled through 14 tournaments, including the Australian Open and Roland Garros. His most notable win came in Houston, where he triumphed over Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Most recently, at Eastbourne, Brooksby made waves by becoming the 1st lucky underdog to ever reach the tournament final. He fought past 4th seed Ugo Humbert in a gritty 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 win, setting up a showdown with top seed Taylor Fritz in Saturday’s final.

And while Roddick’s faith in Brooksby over Tiafoe raised eyebrows, it’s not out of character. He’s long admired the mental fortitude and unique flair Brooksby brings, especially on grass.

Andy Roddick flips script on 24-year-old Jenson Brooksby

On a recent episode of the “Tennis Channel Live” podcast, host Steve Weissman spotlighted a stirring feature that aired just days ago, one that’s also set to run during Wimbledon coverage. The focus? Jenson Brooksby and his courageous journey with autism, a condition he now proudly calls his “superpower.”

Andy Roddick didn’t hold back while reflecting on the segment. “It’s inspiring,” Roddick acknowledged. “The thing that I love about that feature is his team celebrating what makes him different, what makes him special, and how you take something that I’m sure it’s challenged him many times in his life. And his coach Eric Nunez, whom I played juniors with, says it’s his superpower.” In a moment of vulnerability, the US Open champion added, “I also felt like a donkey for commenting on Jenson Brooksby.”

He continued with raw honesty, acknowledging how the 24-year-old had misjudged the young star during the controversy surrounding Brooksby’s missed drug tests. “I didn’t understand how someone could miss tests for suspension when you had two, three,” Roddick said. “I am glad that he let us in on his story so that we actually know how to negotiate commentary on him. Completely changed it. I’m in awe of Jenson Brooksby. I love that he shared his story.”

Brooksby now faces a major test as he heads into the Eastbourne final against fellow American Taylor Fritz in grass court. The H2H? Dead even at 1-1.

So with Wimbledon around the corner, here’s the real question: between Brooksby and Fritz, which American are you riding with?