Frances Tiafoe Teases Ben Shelton With Cheeky Trinity Rodman Message Amid Citi Open Hype

Frances Tiafoe – the matchmaker came to the limelight shortly after Ben Shelton hard-launched his relationship with soccer star, Trinity Rodman. Tiafoe had then jokingly claimed, “By the way, I don’t think people realize, I was like, the one who [connected them] — if we’re going to be real.” Seeing Rodman kissing Shelton on his cheek while posing in front of a mirror in an elevator, Tiafoe said he was really impressed with the way Shelton introduced his girlfriend to everyone else.

However, later on, Rodman came up with a statement clarifying that, “I can assure you, Frances was not the reason that we met or got together.” Following that, recently, Tiafoe was yet again spotted teasing Ben Shelton with a Trinity Rodman quip at the Citi Open. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton teamed up for the doubles event at this tournament. Although they lost their R16 match to Australia’s John Peers and Matthew Ebden by 6(3)-7,3-6, Tiafoe’s hilarious dig at Shelton during the press conference has now gained a fair bit of attention.

Frances Tiafoe is a local, hailing from Hyattsville, while Ben Shelton was born in Atlanta, and he played college tennis in Florida. However, his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, plays soccer for the Washington Spirit. Before their doubles match at the Citi Open, Tiafoe was asked what he thinks about the opportunity to play with Shelton here and replying to that, Tiafoe said, “Yeah, he asked me randomly. He texted me, What do you think about dubs in D.C.? He thinks he’s from D.C. now, because he has a little girlfriend that plays soccer sometimes, I guess.”

He further added, “No, I love him, and we have had incredible battles, became incredibly close the last few years. Our humor, mannerisms, very much the same. The crowd is going to go nuts.” Tiafoe revealed that they had practised together recently and couldn’t even get off the court because the crowd was going absolutely crazy. However, he said that he’d be excited to get out there with him.