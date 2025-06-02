Frances Tiafoe’s French Open Surge Reignites American Hope as Experts Reveal His Secret Weapon

Frances Tiafoe announced his name in the tennis world by reaching the semifinals of the US Open in 2022. What did he gain from that incredible run? Believe? Well, losing that match to Carlos Alcaraz, he said, “I mean, I just proved that honestly. I mean, I can play with the best obviously, and I’m capable of winning Grand Slams. I think everyone knew when I play my best what I could do. But you know how close I can actually be to being one of those guys and to do this consistently.” After that, almost two years later, although he yet again reached the semis at the 2024 US Open, Tiafoe failed to make it count on home soil yet again. In 2025, he made an early exit from the Australian Open, but ‘Big Foe’ is looking strong at the Roland Garros. He has already secured a spot in the quarterfinal in Paris, for the very first time in his career. What’s the secret to this success?

Frances Tiafoe defeated Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the fourth round. Heading into this tournament, Tiafoe had failed to win four matches in a row all year, and he couldn’t have asked for a better stage to break that streak, could he? Not only that, with this victory, the U.S. will now see more than one American man in the in the quarterfinal of the French Open for the very first time since Pete Sampras and Jim Courier in 1996. Frances Tiafoe has also become the first American man to enter the French Open quarterfinal without dropping a set. Only Andre Agassi accomplished that feat back in the 1995 edition before him.

Interesting Fact: Other than Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul has also reached the QF of the 2025 French Open.

But what’s the key factor that helped Tiafoe achieve success at the 2025 French Open? In TC Live, tennis legends came together to solve the puzzle surrounding ‘Big Foe’s’ recent success on clay. Roger Federer’s ex-coach, Paul Annacone, said, “He’s a huge big-time player. At the big moments, you know he loves this stage, and I think his hardest problem or his biggest challenge is trying to have that balance where you know the chasm between good and bad isn’t so vast, and when he does that, I think that’s when he’s a top-five player. When he doesn’t do that, he’s going to be between 8 and 20 anywhere, because he’s so damn good. So, it’s a big moment. What has clicked is the equilibrium between the mental and physical stuff. You don’t see Frances Tiafoe winning four matches in straight sets in majors very often.“

So, Anncone believes Tiafoe has been really good mentally and all he now needs to do is to stay on that track for the rest of the tournament. According to another expert, Tracy Austin, “I just think that he has found that balance of power and patience and he’s learning when to go bigger on the clay and I also think the power he always had.. he has been consistent but he’s throwing in some slices, he’s throwing in some drop shots…he has come to the net. He just really looks like he’s feeling comfortable out there.” Other than that, Austin also believes that Frances Tiafoe is “hungry,” and he believes in himself. She’s impressed with the way he said later on that it’s not the end, and she thinks even Tiafoe believes that he can go deeper in this tournament.

Talking about believing in his own abilities, Chanda Rubin related an instance surrounding Tiafoe and said, “I think it’s about his expectations. I remember talking with Frances probably about five years ago, he had lost the first round at Roland Garros, and he’s like ‘I’m just ready to get home. I didn’t really expect to do well here, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? You can play on this surface.’ Fast forward five years later and I think he believes and it’s showing in his tennis. He believes that he can win these matches.” Rubin believes that a change in mindset is playing a “big part” in his recent success in Paris.

But what do his peers think about the recent rise in Parisian clay? Well, yesterday we saw another American star, Ben Shelton, go down to the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, after losing the fourth-round match in a four-set thriller. But before that match, Shelton spoke about what could be the real key to their incredible performances in Paris this year. He said, “A lot of us Americans, we play the best when the lights are shining bright, and I think TNT has done a great job of that so far for us this year. I know for me, my friends back home see stuff on TNT and Bleacher Report and House of Highlights. It’s like there’s a lot of hype around the tournament, and you know, one person aside from me who plays well with some hype is Frances Tiafoe.“

Is this the hype that is giving these American men’s tennis stars a whole lot of energy and encouragement to do well here at Roland Garros? Well, clay has never been their favorite surface, but what did Frances Tiafoe say after his recent win, though?

“Sky is my limit” – Frances Tiafoe has no intentions of stopping any sooner

On the eve of the 2025 French Open, Frances Tiafoe said, “Last tournament on clay, which I get really excited about. And then we get on the real stuff, the grass and the summer hard courts — where tennis actually matters.” Who would’ve thought then that he would make such an incredible run this year? Before this tournament, his best record was reaching the final of the ATP Houston, where he went down to his compatriot Jenson Brooksby by 4-6, 2-6.

However, seeing his performances in the last few days, the number 16 now has reignited his hopes for something bigger in the mega clay court event. Following his match against Altmaier, he said, “I’m feeling really good, being very aggressive in my game, competing with great motivation, and being myself…I see myself as a dark horse. I’m playing at a very high speed, taking time away from my opponents, hitting the ball far in front. I believe I’m playing hard-court tennis on clay, and that’s something that the guys who dominate this surface don’t quite like. I have to commit to my style and stick with it. My shots are going deep, my movement is great, and I feel everything flows. My perception is that when I’m like this, the sky is my limit.“

Frances Tiafoe claims that now, he’s not afraid of anyone because he doesn’t think that their level is better than his. So, confidence is clearly oozing for the American before his QF match against Lorenzo Musetti. Tiafoe has a 3-2 record against the Italian. Can he beat Musetti in their sixth encounter?