French Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Create History Mirroring Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

The French Open final was a true jaw-dropper. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner brought back the magic of tennis in their 12th encounter! This followed their last final at the Italian Open, where Carlos reigned as champion, taking Sinner down in one hour and 45 minutes with a straight sets win, 7-6(5), 6-1. With their head-to-head at 7-4, there was no doubt this match would be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. But now, they ended up recreating history as well!

On Sunday, Alcaraz defended his Roland Garros crown with the heart of a gladiator. He tapped into his warrior spirit to topple the unstoppable World No. 1 in the longest French Open men’s singles final ever—a five-set epic ending 4–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 6–7(3), 7–6(10-2), with a Super tie-break and lasting 5 hours and 29 minutes. Can you guess which Grand Slam final lasted even longer?

According to Tennis Letter on X, the final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open did! That match lasted 5 hours, 53 minutes. Both players pushed their bodies and minds to the absolute limit, trading brutal blows and breathtaking rallies until the early hours of the morning in Melbourne.

Djokovic ultimately triumphed 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5. Securing his third Australian Open title in a contest that left both champions visibly exhausted and requiring chairs during the trophy ceremony. That match remains the longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era!

On the other hand, Alcaraz hit yet another milestone! For the first time, he fought back from two sets down to accomplish what no one else had—beating Sinner in a Grand Slam final! The Spaniard had a history of never winning after being two sets down, but he certainly pulled through this time around. Guess he really meant it when he said that Jannik pushes him to be better! What do you think?