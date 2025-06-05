French Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

“My feeling today was unbelievable. I was trying to hit every shot at 100 per cent,” said a confident Carlos Alcaraz after earning his third-straight semifinal spot at the French Open. With every successive match in last two weeks in Paris, the former World No.1 has showed why he’s the best when it comes to clay domination. But the journey for the defending king of Roland Garros is not over yet. On Friday, he will look to extend it further and get into a second-straight final at the clay slam when he steps on the court against Italian Lorenzo Musetti. A familiar face who would like to avenge his defeats from earlier this season against the Spanish Magician. So who will eventually make it to the summit clash this weekend? Let’s try to find out!

Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti: Preview

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 season has been remarkable to say the least. Back in January, he succeeded in reaching the quarterfinal of the Australian Open. Next up, he won his maiden indoor hard court title, a month later, at Rotterdam. In the final, he bested Aussie Alex de Minaur. The form remained intact in Doha, too, where he made it to the last eight. Coming into the Indian Wells, he was looking to pull off a three-peat, having won the trophy in 2023 and 2024. Alcaraz managed to enter the semis but lost against eventual winner Jack Draper.

However, the four-time slam champion then went through a tough phase in Miami. He couldn’t clear the first round as Belgium’s David Goffin ousted him with a score line of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. But Alcaraz didn’t let this downfall deter his spirits. He came up with flying colors at the Monte Carlo Masters. He won his maiden trophy there after defeating Italian Lorenzo Musetti. He was about to lift his second-straight trophy as well in Barcelona after reaching the summit clash. Unexpectedly, Denmark’s Holger Rune stunned him and became the champion.

But guess what? The 22-year-old managed to win a third title this season in Rome. In the summit clash, he bested none other than his arch rival, World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard simply dominated him with a commanding score line of 7-6(5), 6-1. Entering the French Open, Alcaraz kicked off his campaign with an easy victory against Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri. With a score line of 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, he then edged out Hungarian Fábián Marozsán in the second round. In third round, the former World No.1 eliminated Bosnia’s Damir Džumhur before taking down American talent Ben Shelton in the fourth round. Playing against another American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal, Alcarzaz showed no mercy. He thrashed Paul with a brutal score line of 6-0, 6-1, 6-4.

Speaking of his opponent, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti‘s 2025 season has been stable if not outstanding. Back in January, he managed to reach the Round of 8 in Hong Kong. However, he failed to leave an impression down under, facing a third round exit. In Argentina, he managed to bounce back and reached the quarterfinal stage. But once again, the inconsistency occurred in Indian Wells and Miami. He was ousted in the Round of 32 and Round of 16 respectively.

At the Monte Carlo Masters, though, Musetti regained his lost momentum. He succeeded in reaching the final but an in-form Alcaraz denied him the trophy. His own leg injury in the match further hampered his chances of a comeback. But he kept the form going in subsequent events. In Madrid and Rome, he earned back-to-back semifinal runs.

Entering the Roland Garros, Musetti began his journey with a straight-set victory over German Yannick Hanfmann. Next up, he edged out Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galán with a score line of 6-4, 6-0, 6-4. Further, he eliminated Argentinian Mariano Navone before pulling off a huge upset. In the fourth round, the Italian beat World No.10, Denmark’s Holger Rune. With a score line of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, Musetti confirmed his entry in the quarterfinals where he beat America’s Frances Tiafoe (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2).

Alcaraz v Musetti: Head-to-Head

Both the players have faced each other six times so far across the ATP events. Currently, Alcaraz leads 5-1 against Musetti. When they met the last time, it was this season only. During the semifinal encounter of the Italian Open, the Spaniard emerged victorious.

2025 Italian Open SF: Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6(4)

2025 Monte Carlo Masters F: Alcaraz 3-6, 6-1, 6-0

2024 Miami Open R16: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3

2023 Beijing R16: Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2

2023 French Open R16: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

2022 Hamburg F: Musetti 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets

Carlos Alcaraz has got a solid edge over Lorenzo Musetti when it comes to the singles record this season. With a phenomenal win percentage of 87.5, the former World No.1 has clinched 35 of his 40 encounters. On the other hand, Musetti has emerged victorious in 25 of his 32 matches (78.12 win percentage).

But what about their event history? Well, Alcaraz has witnessed a constant rise at the French Open. In his last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), he made it to the quarters, the semis, and then eventually won the trophy. Last season, he bested Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the summit clash with a score line of 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Speaking of Musetti, he’s struggled to make a mark on the Parisian clay. In his previous three campaigns (2022, 2023, and 2024), he was ousted in the first round, fourth round, and then third round.

Coming onto their playing styles, Alcaraz is known for his unmatched athleticism on the court. Which means he’s capable of making smooth adjustments in movement between the baseline and the net. Not to mention his ability to hit brilliant drop shots at will. The Spaniard also utilizes ground strokes to impose additional pressure on his opponents. On the other hand, Musetti prefers to maximize his one-handed backhand to build extra pressure on rivals. He doesn’t solely relies on power and speed. Rather, he tries to be tactical with surprise drop shots to earn key points.

Looking at the overall form and H2H stats, Carlos Alcaraz seems to be the favorite against Musetti. He’s expected to earn a convincing win in first three sets and book his spot in the 2025 French Open final.

When, Where, and How to watch Alcaraz v Musetti French Open semifinal?

The anticipated semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti takes place on June 6, 2025. It will begin at 2:30 PM CET at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Tennis fans can watch the on-court action live on TNT and truTV. Moreover, they can also stream it live on Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Max.

Viewers will get to enjoy the high octane match while listening to a legendary line-up of commentators. They include the likes of Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker.