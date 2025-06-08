French Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz Drops Shocking Tattoo Confession After Historic Win

Carlos Alcaraz’s reign on the Roland Garros clay seemed all but over when world No. 1 Jannik Sinner served for the championship at 5-3 in the fourth set. But the 22-year-old Spaniard refused to back down, mounting a remarkable comeback to win 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in five hours and 29 minutes, the longest French Open final in history. In a charged atmosphere on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Alcaraz delivered what many are calling the finest performance of his career to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title. You know what this means? Is it time for another tattoo?

The Spaniard has developed a tradition of commemorating his Grand Slam victories with ink. After winning the US Open in 2022, he got the date of his triumph and the initials “CCC”—short for “cabeza, corazón, cojones” (head, heart, and b-lls), a mantra from his grandfather, tattooed on his elbow. Following his Wimbledon title in 2023, he chose a strawberry tattoo on his right leg, a nod to the iconic strawberries and cream of the All England Club. And after capturing his first Roland Garros crown in 2024, he marked the moment with an Eiffel Tower tattoo on his left leg, symbolizing the city of Paris.

Earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz had said he would get a kangaroo tattoo if he managed to win the Australian Open–the only Slam missing from his collection. However, that dream was halted in the quarterfinals by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who beat him in four sets. As of now, Alcaraz has three tattoos, each representing a major title he’s won. He didn’t get a tattoo after defending his title at Wimbledon again in 2024. However, after successfully defending his Roland Garros crown, speculation began over whether a fourth tattoo was on the way. When asked about it in his post-match interview, the Spaniard laughed and said, “I mean… I have to ask my father.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apparently, after defending his Wimbledon title in 2024, he was contemplating getting a tattoo for it, like adding another date to the already existing strawberry. But his parents weren’t in agreement. In an interview, he revealed the deal he has made and said, “I told my parents just to calm them that it was just the first one in every major.”

So, maybe, the fourth tattoo is reserved only for the Australian Open.

But while he is not getting anything permanent on his body for this epic win, his name is already becoming permanent in the history books.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz creates history with epic French Open final

The showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros turned into a historic five-set thriller, with Alcaraz completing a dramatic comeback to clinch the title. The battle stretched across five hours and 29 minutes, making it the longest men’s singles final in French Open history.

The match broke the previous Roland Garros final record of four hours and 42 minutes, set back in 1982 when a 17-year-old Mats Wilander stunned third seed Guillermo Vilas 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-0, 6-4. That record had stood for over four decades, until Sunday’s marathon contest between Alcaraz and Sinner rewrote the history books.

It also ranks as the second-longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era, behind only the legendary 2012 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, which lasted five hours and 53 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In addition to the duration, the22-yearold carved his name into the record books with his relentless fightback. He saved three championship points, an unprecedented feat in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. No other male player has ever come back from the brink in this fashion in a major final.

The victory also added another milestone to Alcaraz’s growing legacy. At just 22 years old, he became the youngest player since Rafael Nadal to win back-to-back men’s singles titles at Roland Garros. Nadal had won four consecutive titles in Paris from 2005 to 2008, cementing his dominance on clay, a path Alcaraz is now starting to mirror. Will he keep this incredible momentum going in the grass season too? Perhaps this time he’ll finally add another strawberry tattoo to celebrate a Wimbledon three-peat! What do you think?