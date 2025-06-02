From rags to riches, well, that’s the story of an American tennis star who was born to Sierra Leonean parents. We’ve all heard the story of how Frances Tiafoe escaped the disadvantages of his early years in America to become one of the most promising tennis stars in the racquet sport. As children, both Frances and his twin brother had slept on the floor and on narrow folding tables in an office at a tennis centre in Maryland, where they grew up with their father who worked there as a maintenance worker. Little Frances taught himself to play the sport by watching the privileged kids whose parents could then afford to pay for their expensive tuition at the Junior Tennis Champions Centre. Recalling those days, he once said, “I was thinking, ‘How’s this story going to end?’ I saw tennis as the way to get me somewhere else. It was me thinking: ‘Can you imagine if we do this right? It would be incredible. You can’t make it up.’ I want to use the story now to inspire others.” Although he managed to establish his name in the tennis world, his brother Franklin’s pride lies in being called his twin brother. How different was his journey from Frances’?

Both Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother, Franklin, were exposed to tennis from a very young age. Talking about the significance of tennis for his family, Franklin once said, “For us, the family, I mean tennis, has been a blessing. Everyone tunes in when my brother plays and it’s really cool to see. The sacrifices that my parents have made for me and my brother to be where we are today, can’t thank them enough.” Although we have mostly heard about the stories related to Frances Tiafoe, little did the tennis world know about his twin brother.

In a recent interview with Bounces, Franklin Tiafoe said, “I guess a lot of people know my story through my brother.” They started from the same point, but their journeys took different routes over time. How? “My brother excelled. He did very well. And there weren’t that many resources going around, so I wasn’t playing too many tournaments.” Franklin said that although he was “finding his own path” in tennis, it didn’t lead to a similar destination to that of his brother, Frances Tiafoe.

While Frances was playing elite junior tournaments around the world, Franklin played varsity tennis for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville. He was, in fact, also the team captain of the DeMatha High School tennis team. Speaking about his own tennis journey, Franklin further added, “I did want to eventually play professionally. But I didn’t have it.” He played some collegiate tennis at Salisbury University in Maryland’s Eastern Shore region. “I played there for like a year, year-and-a-half; then I left—my grades weren’t great. So I had to get them back up in the community college. And then COVID hit, and then I just kind of focused on studies for a little bit. And then I got into coaching.”

Talking about coaching, he worked with the “Washington Tennis and Education Foundation” and later on, took up a role at Morgan State University. Franklin Tiafoe’s coaching career has now become the talk of the town ever since the rise of Hailey Baptiste at the 2025 French Open. The 23-year-old American has made it to the fourth round of the French Open this year, but what has been Frances Tiafoe’s brother’s role in her career?

Well, talking about the real motivator, AKA, Franklin Tiafoe, Hailey Baptiste said, “He’s like my best friend, my brother, so he’s sometimes used as a punching bag. But he definitely keeps my head level.” Seeing his brother guiding this youngster, Frances Tiafoe said, “I just love seeing that guy happy, you know. He’s twin brother. It’s amazing you know the kind of things he’s been through, and to be able to do something that actually means a lot to him. It’s not just bigger than that, you know.”

Talking about Baptiste’s recent success, ‘Big Foe’ further added, “It’s incredible to see what she’s doing, incredible to see what you know Hailey believing in it, winning matches and having Franklin there, and then me be a part there at times and you know her asking for advice.” When it comes to success, well, American men have been doing equally well at the 2025 French Open. In fact, Frances Tiafoe has now also secured an astonishing record at this tournament. What’s it, though?

Frances Tiafoe’s incredible win in the fourth round helps him break a three-decade-old record

Both Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul have now etched their names in the history books by ending a 22-year-long wait for an American male presence in the quarterfinal of the French Open. Having said that, America will now be witnessing more than one man in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros for the first time since Pete Sampras and Jim Courier in 1996. Not only that, Frances Tiafoe has now also become the first American men’s tennis player to reach the quarterfinal of the French Open without dropping a set. Andre Agassi was the last one to secure a similar feat, way back in 1995.

What was Frances Tiafoe’s reaction to this? “It’s a pretty crazy stat. Yeah, I mean I guess I just heard that and I’m pretty shocked about it, but I want to keep going. As great as that is, it’s still a big opportunity out here, and I just want to keep going. Worried about that.” He also said, “I’ll definitely give Andre a text and be like, ‘I guess we are boys now.‘”

What has been the secret to success for Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 Roland Garros? Well, according to Paul Annacone, “He’s a huge big-time player. At the big moments, you know he loves this stage, and I think his hardest problem or his biggest challenge is trying to have that balance where you know the chasm between good and bad isn’t so vast, and when he does that, I think that’s when he’s a top-five player.”

On the other side, Tracy Austin thinks that Frances Tiafoe has now found the right balance of power and patience, and the biggest secret to his success is that he feels much more comfortable out there on clay. She can now he the hunger in his eyes. However, according to Chanda Rubin, a new sense of belief in his own abilities on this surface has brought him back to winning ways.

Whatever it may be, do you think he can keep his winning run intact here? Frances Tiafoe takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal. Who’s your pick in that match?