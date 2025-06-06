French Open: Injury Curse Strikes Again as Lorenzo Musetti’s Rollercoaster Run Ends in Agony Against Carlos Alcaraz

Shortly after reaching the SF at the 2025 French Open by defeating America’s Frances Tiafoe in a four-set thriller, Lorenzo Musetti talked about the secret to his recent success. He said, “Last year I became a father. I think that gave me an extra responsibility and I now approach things in a more professional way, not just on the court in matches but in my daily routine.” Seeing his incredible run at Roland Garros, the Italian fans were hoping to see him and Jannik Sinner take on each other in an epic final at the Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Interestingly, Musetti even started the match on a positive note, securing the first set by 6-4, but…

As per the latest reports, Lorenzo Musetti has now been forced to give a walkover to Carlos Alcaraz due to an injury in this epic SF clash. The score was at 4-6,7-6(3),6-0,2-0 in favor of Carlitos, when the Italian decided to call it off.