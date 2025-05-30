French Open: Jannik Sinner’s Camp Drops Big Update on Rafael Nadal’s Ex-coach Joining the Team

“And Darren, I know it’s your, probably, maybe … maybe I try to convince you … but it’s your last Australian Open as a coach, and I’m very, very happy to share this trophy with you,” said Jannik Sinner after successfully defending his Australian Open title this year. It’s an important year for Sinner, not just from a sporting perspective but from an emotional one, because it’s the last chance for him to win big under the guidance of Darren Cahill, his coach since 2022. With the first Slam of the year already under his belt, the French Open is current goal. But even in the midst of his Paris campaign, rumors have continued to swirl about Cahill’s replacement, including some big names.

Although Simone Vagnozzi is his primary coach, he and Cahill work in tandem as part of Jannik Sinner‘s coaching team. However, with Cahill showing no signs of changing his mind about retirement, some big names have been thrown in the mix. Among them is Rafael Nadal’s ex-coach, Carlos Moya. Recently, Vagnozzi, opened up about the prospects of Moya joining their team.

During an interview, Vagnozzi said, “We haven’t started looking for anyone to replace Cahill yet, because now there are Paris, Wimbledon and tournaments that are more important. If you ask me, I hope Darren stays next year and we can still have continuity. I’m trying to convince him, let’s see.”

Further, he went on to add, “He and I have found a balance, we have integrated well. There are departments where I do more and departments where he does more. But we have integrated well, we hope to convince him!”

Although Vagnozzi wants to continue working with Cahill, it is unlikely that he will make a U-turn on his retirement plans. Under Cahill, Jannik Sinner has had the best time of his career. The two have been working together since 2022, and during their time together, Sinner made it to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career and also won three Grand Slam titles.

Meanwhile, reports are already circulating about Moya’s confirmation of becoming Sinner’s next coach. Responding to these reports, Nadal’s ex-coach gave a strong reply.

Carlos Moya shuts down the rumors about coaching Jannik Sinner

As soon as Cahill announced his plans of retiring after this season, rumors began to spread about Carlos Moya replacing Cahill and becoming Jannik Sinner’s next coach. However, the Spaniard rubbished those rumors and gave a strong response, which cleared the air surrounding this topic.

Moya revealed, “Sinner’s coach from next year? A fake news as big as a house. Maybe in a few months or a few years, I’ll change my mind, but right now, I’m enjoying this moment. After so much time travelling and competing, a detox period was a good idea. I’m not bored at all.”

Moya last coached Rafael Nadal from 2016 to 2024, during which the Spaniard enjoyed a successful stint. Under Moya, Nadal won several big titles, from Grand Slams to titles on the ATP circuit. Although Moya looks like the ideal replacement for Cahill, given their illustrious coaching careers, it is still undecided if Moya and Sinner will join hands next year.

Amid these rumors, Jannik Sinner is going strong at the ongoing French Open. He has entered the third round on the back of two straight set victories. Up next, he will face Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the third round.