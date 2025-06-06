French Open: Novak Djokovic Boils With Frustration as Umpire Clash Sparks Tense On-Court Drama

Just before the start the epic SF clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, American legend, John McEnroe had said that it would “make sense” for Novak Djokovic to win his 25th major title at this year’s Roland Garros, but he still remains an “underdog” in Paris. “The path tactically is to do what most guys need to do is just serve big. He’s going to have to use the crowd, which I think will be behind him. He’ll be the underdog coming into the match, and he’s going to have to – believe it or not at 38 – test Sinner, who hasn’t played that much tennis, hasn’t lost a set.” According to McEnroe, the longer the match goes, it becomes a real test for the Serb’s fitness levels. Despite a few MTO’s Djokovic has managed to hold on to Sinner for quite some time in this match. But amid all these, there was a controversy!

During the third set of this match, there was a moment when Novak Djokovic looked a bit unsatisfied with a line call. During this moment event Sinner was spotted showing Djokovic how close this call was. Later on, the Serb was seen asking the umpire to come down and check the mark. Insane drama!