French Open: Novak Djokovic Threat Looms as Jannik Sinner’s Coach Shares Concerning Reality Check

With each passing day, the matchups at the French Open are getting more and more exciting. One such battle is slated to take place between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner later today. Both Sinner and Djokovic have had contrasting paths leading up to the semifinal clash, with the Serb having had to grind hard for his victories, whereas Sinner has had easy straight-sets outings thus far. Even as the Italian star looks destined for success, there looms a major threat to his chances, according to his coach, Darren Cahill.

Ever since his comeback from the doping suspension, Sinner hasn’t looked at his physical best. During the Italian Open as well, he was seen limping toward the latter stages of the tournament. Cahill highlighted this fact about Sinner not being at his 100% physical best ahead of the showdown against Djokovic.

During an interview with Tennis Italiano, Sinner’s coach revealed, “It’s exciting to face a semifinal against Novak. If a month ago they had asked me if I would sign to reach the final, I would have said yes without hesitation. Jannik still needs to improve a few things, especially in anticipation, mobility to the corners, and the automatisms required in matches.”

Further, he went on to add, “I don’t know if what he has now is enough to beat Novak. The important thing is to take it day by day; right now, there’s nothing more challenging than facing Djokovic in the semifinals of a tournament like this.”

Interestingly, Sinner isn’t the only one facing physical issues of late. Even his opponent, Djokovic, battled through foot blisters to succeed in the earlier rounds. Although the two have put on solid displays right throughout the tournament, physical issues might crop up if the match goes to the distance.

Meanwhile, mind games have already begun between the two superstars. Ahead of their semifinal battle, the two went on to heap praise on each other.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner can’t stop praising each other

Over the past few years, Sinner and Djokovic’s rivalry has grown leaps and bounds, and the two have been involved in some enthralling battles. In the eight matches played between them, the two share four wins each. As Djokovic and Sinner are familiar with each other’s games, the two spoke highly about their opponents going into the French Open semifinal clash.

Sinner revealed, “He has shown now in the last period that he is back to the level. He plays very, very well, so it’s going to be quite tactical, but very, very difficult. He’s such an experienced player, 24 Grand Slams. I think that says everything.”

Djokovic echoed Sinner’s thoughts of praising his opponent and said, “I know what to expect from Jannik. He’s going to come out, he’s going to play on a very high level, as he did basically every tournament that he played in the last year and a half. I don’t expect anything less from him.”

With the stakes high, both Sinner and Djokovic would look to keep their physical challenges aside when they take the court later today. Who do you think will come out on top in this contest? Let us know your views in the comments below.