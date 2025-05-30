French Open: Novak Djokovic’s Slam Dream Shaken as Close Friend Battles ‘Serious’ Health Issues

“In 2017, when Novak made wholesale changes to his support team, Amanovic stopped working with him. That same year, the physio suffered a heart attack, brought on, he said, by the stress of travelling full-time on the ATP Tour,” read an excerpt from Dominic Bliss’ book titled Novak Djokovic: The Greatest of all Time. Eight years ago, after winning the 2016 French Open, the Serb’s form took a huge dip. Result? He fired his entire team, including close friend and his physio Miljan Amanovic who ended up surviving a life-threatening heart attack. Eventually, they reunited, but unfortunately, Amanovic is now dealing with another severe and ‘serious’ health scare amid Djokovic’s quest for a 25th major at Roland Garros.

For the uninitiated, Djokovic first met Amanovic when he was just beginning his tennis career in 2007, working together since. In 2022, after bringing him back to his camp, Nole revealed that the physio would no longer travel with him on tours. Instead, he had him work at the Novak Tennis Centre. But in 2023, Amanovic opted to join him during his Australian Open campaign. It was a painful experience for Djokovic as he dealt with a hamstring tear. Still, he clinched the trophy—beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final—thanks to Amanovic’s efforts. “Miljan is one of the closest people in my life. He has been working a lot these days, always gives his best,” said the former World No.1 as reported by Tennis World USA in 2024.

However, on Thursday, an unfortunate update surfaced online regarding Amanovic’s health. “#Djokovic long time friend and physio Miljan Amanovic is in hospital,” wrote Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo on X. Quoting Djokovic, he added, “Unfortunately, Miljan is in the hospital. He had a serious situation today and underwent surgery. I wouldn’t want to go into more detail than that. We’re all very concerned.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“…He’s currently stable, but the situation isn’t ideal. He’ll have to stay in the hospital for a few days. We’re all worried. I hope everything will be alright,” added Djokovic, as per Ozmo’s follow up post.

To the relief of many, another update was posted on Friday, providing a clearer picture. In his latest post on the matter, Ozmo wrote, “Amanović underwent sinus surgery a few weeks ago, and now a complication has occurred. Specifically, there was a nosebleed that could not be stopped by usual means and had to be treated at the hospital. Thankfully, he should be discharged soon.“

While Amanovic is doing well, Djokovic’s dream of clinching a 25th slam was met with an on-court setback. In his last match of the French Open, the Serb had to take a medical time out. But why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Novak Djokovic’s French Open campaign took a hit

On Thursday night, Djokovic was playing the second round against Frenchman Corentin Moutet. He was cruising through this encounter, snatching the first two sets. However, there occurred a problem in the third set when the Serbian was forced to call for a medical time out.

As it turned out, he was dealing with a painful blister on the left leg. Although he resumed the match after getting the treatment, his performance took a hit against Moutet. It became evident when he dropped his serve, giving a break to the Frenchman. However, Djokovic held his nerves and managed to push the third set into a tie-break. Eventually he was able to win the match in first three sets with a final score line of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(1).

After 2019, it was the first time that he suffered from foot blisters. Six years ago, during his US Open campaign, he faced a similar situation. While practicing, he immediately stopped and had himself checked by a trainer. There was a blister on his right foot. However, he ignored it saying it was “just blisters”. But he had to pay the price of ignorance eventually. His campaign at Flushing Meadows came to a heartbreaking end. Why? He was forced to retire in the fourth round against Stan Wawrinka. However, the cause of his exit, this time, was a shoulder injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, the latest situation at the Roland Garros surfaced just months after Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open. Earlier this season, in January, his dream of winning a 25th major took a backseat. In the semifinal against Alexander Zverev, a hamstring injury led to his abrupt exit. In Paris, his fans will hope that no such fate occurs again. Do you think the former World No.1 will have a smooth campaign going forward? Let us know in the comments below.