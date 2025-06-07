French Open 2025: How Much Money Will Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz Bag for Winning the Prestigious Title?

Coco Gauff has made history in Paris. By toppling World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping three-set battle, she clinched her first French Open crown and the second Grand Slam title of her career. The 21-year-old also became the first American woman to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams did it a decade ago in 2015. Now, the spotlight shifts to the men’s final on Sunday, and it’s a blockbuster. For the very first time, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will go head-to-head in a Grand Slam final. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and neither could the prize! Let’s find out what’s at stake in Paris!

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book a place in his first-ever French Open final. On the other side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced after his semifinal opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired following four sets. The pair have been edging toward this moment for a while, their last two matchups were also finals, including the recent showdown in Rome that saw Alcaraz extend his lead in their rivalry to 7–4.

A stage this grand deserves a fitting reward. And fittingly, the 2025 French Open is handing out its biggest prize pool yet. While the tournament is the second Slam on the calendar, it’s usually third in line when it comes to total prize money. Last year, the US Open led the way. But this year in Paris, the 124th edition of the tournament is setting a new high. A record-breaking total of €56,352,000 (around $60.4 million USD) is being handed out across the event, with equal pay for the men’s and women’s draws. Both champions will walk away with €2,550,000 (approximately $2.89 million USD)—a bump from last year’s €2.4 million payout.

Here’s the total breakdown of the prize money:

Result Prize Money (Euros) Prize Money (U.S. Dollars) Winner €2,550,000 $2.89 million Finalist €1,275,000 $1.4 million Semi-finalist €690,000 $774,773 Quarter-finalist €440,000 $494,058 Fourth Round €265,000 $297,558 Third Round €168,000 $188,640 Second Round €117,000 $131,375 First Round €78,000 $87,583

What are the Ranking points allotted for each round?

First round: 10 points

Second round: 70 points

Third round: 130 points

Round of 16: 240 points

Quarterfinals: 430 points

Semifinals: 780 points

Finalist: 1300 points

Champion: 2000 points

There’s more than just a trophy on the line for Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s French Open final. This match will give him something else. What’s that? Let’s find out!

Carlos Alcaraz admits the best thing about his rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz comes into the final with a strong record and solid momentum. Since May last year, he has held a staggering 33–2 record on clay. Add to that the fact that he’s the defending champion in Paris, unbeaten in Grand Slam finals (4-0), and has won his last four meetings with Jannik Sinner, all is on the line for the Spaniard.

But this final is different. A showdown with Jannik Sinner is never just about the result. “I love that battle. But most of the time is just about suffering, because [he pushes] you to the limit,” Alcaraz admitted. “It gives you feedback of how I can be a better player. I think that’s important, and that’s beautiful. Even if I win or not, it gives you a lot of stats and gives you feedback.”

The 22-year-old has already lifted two ATP Masters 1000 titles on clay this year, but this is the real test for him. Their rivalry has quickly become one of the sport’s most electrifying. And Sinner, too, feels the weight and thrill of the challenge. “It’s fun and not fun,” he said with a smile. “It’s both ways, but I think we try to push ourself in the best possible way. I believe when there is a good match, it’s also good to play. It’s not only to watch, but also to play. It’s very special.”

While Alcaraz eyes back-to-back titles in Paris, Sinner is chasing a different kind of milestone– his first Grand Slam crown on clay. After wins at the 2024 US Open and this year’s Australian Open, he’s looking to complete a stunning trifecta with a third straight major title.

With a record purse and a fresh chapter in one of tennis’ most thrilling rivalries, Sunday’s showdown promises to deliver on every front. Who’s your pick to lift the Roland Garros trophy?