French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Musetti; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

“If I’m ready to go, I’m not just going to get to the third round — I can go for a run. I genuinely feel I can beat anybody on any specific day.” A confident Frances Tiafoe said, on Sunday, after making his way into the quarterfinals at the French Open. The World No.16 has kept the American dream alive on the Parisian clay after clearing the fourth round obstacle. While he lacked the form at the beginning of his campaign in Paris, now it seems he’s become literally unstoppable. Tiafoe would like to keep his momentum running when he steps on the court against Italy’s Lorezo Musetti on Tuesday. But the question remains: will he reach to the semis? Let’s try to find out!

Frances Tiafoe v Lorenzo Musetti: Preview

The majority of the 2025 season hasn’t turned out well for Frances Tiafoe. Earlier this year, he crashed out of the R16 in Brisbane. Down under, too, he failed to leave a mark, facing an early second round exit. At the Dallas Open, Mexican Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Open, too, he couldn’t leave a lasting impression.

Fortunately, Houston proved to be a turnaround for him. After winning the title in 2023 and ending as a runner-up last season, he succeeded in reaching the third straight final of this event. But he couldn’t lift the trophy against compatriot Jensen Brooksby. Tiafoe ended up struggling once again. In the next five ATP appearances (Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Hamburg), he was eliminated in R32, R32, R16, R64, and R16, respectively. But now it appears he’s left his misery runs behind after proving his mettle on the Parisian clay.

At the ongoing French Open, he kicked off his campaign with a straight-set victory against Russia’s Roman Safiullin. In the second round, he then ousted Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta with a score line of 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. But he didn’t stop there. Tiafoe edged out his compatriot Sebastian Korda in the third round before taking down the German Daniel Altmaier to confirm his quarterfinal ticket.

His opponent, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti’s 2025 season, has been decent if not excellent. Back in January, he succeeded in making it to the QF of the Hong Kong Open. But he failed to impress at the Happy Slam in Melbourne, crashing out in the third round. However, he bounced back and made it to the R8 in Argentina. But then he witnessed a poor run across the Indian Wells and Miami Open campaigns. Musetti was ousted in R32 and R16, respectively.

He finally found his lost rhythm at the Monte Carlo Masters. Musetti succeeded in entering the final encounter. However, an in-form Carlos Alcaraz denied him the trophy. Not to mention, the Italian’s leg injury that ruined his chances of comeback in the championship battle. However, he kept the consistency going in the next event, too. At the Madrid Open, he reached the semis before losing to Jack Draper. Same was the case in Rome where Alcaraz ended his dream campaign in the semis.

Entering the Roland Garros last week, Musetti began his journey with a straight-set win over German Yannick Hanfmann. In the second round, he then ousted Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galán with a score line of 6-4, 6-0, 6-4. The Italian kept going forward with a third round victory over Argentinian Mariano Navone before pulling off a huge upset. On Sunday, Musetti eliminated World No.10, Denmark’s Holger Rune. With a score line of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, he got his ticket to the quarterfinal round at the Roland Garros.

Tiafoe v Musetti: Head-to-Head

Both the players have encountered each other five times across ATP tournaments. Currently, Tiafoe leads the H2H tally 3-2 against Musetti. When they met the last time, during the 2024 Cincinnati Masters, the American emerged as the ultimate winner.

2024 Cincinnati Masters R32: Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2

2023 Stuttgart QF: Tiafoe 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2

2023 Italian Open R32: Musetti 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

2023 United Cup F: Tiafoe 6-2 (Musetti retired)

2021 Mexican Open R16: Musetti 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(1)

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in a five-setter

Lorenzo Musetti has a solid edge over Frances Tiafoe when it comes to the singles stats this season. With a strong win percentage of 77.41, he’s clinched 24 of his 31 matches compared to the American (15-13).

Coming to their event history, Tiafoe’s past experience at the French Open has been forgettable at best. In the last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), he’s failed to go past R64, R32, and then R64. Same is the case with Musetti as well. Since he made his event debut in 2021, he’s struggled to leave a lasting impression on the Parisian clay. In his previous three campaigns (2022, 2023, and 2024) he was ousted in the first round, fourth round, and third round respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it comes to their playing styles, Tiafoe possesses a strong baseline gameplay. Plus, he’s also got an unorthodox forehand alongside his intimidating on-court demeanor. He is someone who rarely comes to the net while sticking mostly to his straightforward offensive ways, combined with the speedy serves. But what about Musetti? Well, the Italian relies heavily on his one-handed backhand to build pressure on his opponents. Moreover, he also finds ways to be tactical, by utilizing clever drop shots in order to earn key points.

Looking at their overall form in 2025, Musetti appears to be the favorite. But going by the H2H stats, France Tiafoe might still hold a slight edge. Plus, he is yet to drop a set at the French Open in comparison to the Italian. While the latter may push the result into a decider (fifth set), the American is still expected to win the quarterfinal and secure his semifinal spot.