French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs. Sebastian Korda; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

Frances Tiafoe may have witnessed multiple setbacks in this season, but it seems he’s back on track at the French Open. After failing to shine down under, back in January, the American ATP pro has made his way to the third round in Paris at the second slam of 2025. On Friday, the World No.16 will take on a familiar opponent and compatriot Sebastian Korda. Tiafoe will look to clear this obstacle to make a deep run this time on the Parisian clay. But it won’t be a cakewalk against a tough player like Korda. So who’s going to have the last laugh? Let’s try to find out.

Frances Tiafoe v Sebastian Korda: Preview

Frances Tiafoe’s 2025 season hasn’t turned out as per expectations. At the beginning of the year, he couldn’t leave an impact in Brisbane, facing an R16 exit. Then at the Australian Open, too, he was ousted early in the second round, and hasn’t impressed much since then, failing to make deep runs in Dallas, Acapulco, Indian Wells, and Miami.

However, Houston proved to be a redemption chance for him. Coming back to his favorite tournament, where he was the winner in 2023 and runner-up last season, the American entered his third straight final. Sadly, he couldn’t lift his second ATP Houston trophy against compatriot Jensen Brooksby. And just when it seemed he had regained his momentum, Tiafoe crossed paths with inconsistency yet again. In the next five events (Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Hamburg), he was ousted in R32, R32, R16, R64, and R16.

Fortunately, Tiafoe has shown signs of improvement on clay at the Roland Garros this entire week. He began his campaign with a straight-set win over Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the first round. Then on Wednesday, he kicked out Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets too (6-4, 6-3, 6-1) to make it to the third round.

Speaking of his opponent and compatriot Sebastian Korda, he’s had a rollercoaster season in recent months. Back in January, he impressed with his form in Adelaide, reaching the summit clash. However, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated him with a score line of 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the trophy. At the Happy Slam down under, the American couldn’t go past the second round. Then at the Open 13 and Indian Wells, too, he crashed out in R32 and R64.

In Miami, however, Korda improved slightly, making it to the QF stage, before hitting another slump. In Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome, he was eliminated in R64, R16, R32, and R32 again. Entering the French Open last week, the American kicked off his journey on a winning note against Italy’s Luciano Darderi. Then in the second round on Wednesday, he ousted compatriot Jensen Brooksby in a thrilling contest, with a score line of 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(2), to reach the third round.

Tiafoe v Korda: Head-to-Head

Both players have met on six occasions so far. Currently, the H2H tally is level at 3-3. When they faced each other the last time, it was in 2024 during the Citi Open in Washington. Korda emerged as the winner in that encounter.

2024 Citi Open SF: Korda 6-4, 6-4

2023 Queen’s Club R16: Korda 7-6(2), 6-3

2022 Cincinnati Masters R32: Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

2022 Estoril SF: Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4

2021 Indian Wells R64: Tiafoe 6-0, 6-4

2018 New York Open R32: Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in five sets

When it comes to singles stats this season, both players seem to be struggling in keeping up a healthy win percentage. Frances Tiafoe has won 13 matches in 2025 but has conceded 13 as well from his total of 26. Similarly, Sebastian Korda has won just 8 encounters compared to nine defeats from his 17 appearances so far.

Now, coming onto their event history, Tiafoe has had a bad experience at the French Open since he made his debut on the Parisian clay. From 2015 to 2021, he couldn’t go past the first round. Speaking of his last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), the American crashed out in R64, R32, and then R64 again. Korda’s case is no different. In his previous three campaigns at the Roland Garros (2022, 2023, and 2024), the 24-year-old couldn’t go past R32, R64, and R32.

Tiafoe’s known for his effective baseline gameplay. Not to mention his unorthodox forehand and an intimidating on-court demeanor. He hardly approaches the net while sticking to a straightforward offensive approach, and has speedy, lethal serves. On the other hand, Korda possesses a powerful forehand stroke alongside his two-handed backhand and dependable grounded shots. He’s a baseliner and prefers to dominate his rivals from that position.

While they are level on head-to-head terms, Frances Tiafoe has a slight edge due to his decade-long experience at the French Open. He is expected to use that against Korda. Not to mention Tiafoe’s style is more suited to clay courts. While there are chances that this contest may go to a decider, in the fifth set, Tiafoe’s still expected to come out stronger and enter the fourth round in Paris.