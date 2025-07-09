Frustrated Novak Djokovic Warns Wimbledon Crowd Amidst Struggle Against Cabolli

The Wimbledon quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli was billed as a clash of generations—an aging legend with 24 Grand Slam titles to his name versus a fearless newcomer making his first major quarterfinal appearance. What unfolded under the Centre Court roof was a spectacle that went well beyond the scoreboard. One that had the crowd perhaps too excited!

With a 25th major and a record-extending eighth Wimbledon crown in sight, the Serbian maestro stepped onto the court to face Cobolli, a 23-year-old Italian who, once upon a time, hated grass. That disdain is now ancient history. Cobolli’s run to the quarters was fearless, full of fire and fizz.

With Hollywood royalty like Hugh Grant in the stands and Italian flair from Fabio Fognini in attendance, Centre Court was electric. Unfazed by the occasion or his childhood icon across the net, the Italian took the first set in a tiebreak, breaking Djokovic with bold baseline winners and timely aces. As the match wore on, Djokovic dialed up his first serve and began to target Cobolli’s second, taking the second set 6-2. The third set, with a grueling 34-shot rally that ended in a signature drop-shot winner, had finally gone to the 38-year-old as well. But it wasn’t just Cobolli across the net, Djokovic had another familiar opponent: the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Even when the cheers were for him, Djokovic seemed irked. In the fourth set, as the match tightened and tension pulsed through the arena, he turned to the crowd and repeatedly brought a finger to his lips. Shushing fans who, ironically, were on his side. The chair umpire eventually stepped in, urging the crowd to maintain silence during serves.

Keeping all of it aside, the 24-time Grand Slam champion did what he does best: win!