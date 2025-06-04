“Going to Hurt”- Andre Agassi Unveils the ‘Tortured’ Path to Chase a Flawless French Open Return

Let’s rewind to 1999, 26 years ago, at Roland Garros, when Andre Agassi scripted tennis history. Facing Andriy Medvedev in the final, the American ace, who had already endured two French Open final losses in 1990 and 1991, staged an epic comeback after dropping the first two sets. Agassi triumphed 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4, becoming the first to win four Grand Slam titles on four different surfaces. And now, as he returns to Paris in a different role, the memories flood back. But is he at ease? Not quite as Agassi admits what’s stressing him most in his clay court return.

Last month, Craig Barry, the Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at TNT Sports, officially confirmed a thrilling addition to their Roland-Garros coverage: Andre Agassi. This time, the tennis legend returns not with a racquet, but a microphone in hand. “Andre is one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time and we’re excited to add his distinct voice to our inaugural Roland-Garros coverage,” Barry stated, celebrating Agassi’s next chapter in tour.

In addition to that, Agassi himself expressed excitement about the role. “Watching TNT through the years, I’ve admired how they create an environment that encourages everyone to express their voice in an authentic, unfiltered way,” he shared. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of partnering with TNT Sports, via this very special Roland-Garros event, as we reimagine how tennis broadcasts can be.” Yet, as the event nears, he admits the only stress still lingers over the return as his epic comeback looms.

Speaking on a recent episode of Served with former US Open champion Andy Roddick, tennis legend and 8-time GS champion, Andre Agassi opened up about the personal pressure he’s feeling ahead of joining the Roland-Garros broadcast team for TNT Sports. When asked by Roddick what exactly is stressing him out, the American gave a thoughtful, candid response:

“I didn’t mean to judge it as better or worse or not good or bad, but it’s what’s tough for me is like I have my own process when I care about something, and I do care about contributing if I choose to do something,” he said. “And so my stresses are quite honestly doing it, you know, doing it, adding right contributing, not being distracting or not sort of lowering the bar of any kind.” Andre Agassi then went on to reflect on the way this new journey reminds him of his inner struggles from his playing days.

via Getty MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 07: Andre Agassi attends the Global Champions Tour of Mexico at Campo de Marte on April 7, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)

“So I want to do it well, and I have my own tortured process in doing it. It’s not unfamiliar with how I played the game, so I am looking forward to going, and I’m never looking forward to my skin being stretched. I’m there’s something I begrudge it, you know, like oh god, here we go. It’s going to hurt, I’m going to stretch my skin, but then I settle in, and then I’m usually glad I did it.”

Well, since stepping away from professional tennis in 2006, Agassi has gradually made his way back into the spotlight. He’s now set to lead ‘Team World’ at the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, squaring off against Team Europe, captained by French icon Yannick Noah.

Andre Agassi’s return began with his appearance at the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin and has continued with occasional roles on the Tennis Channel.

And as TNT embarks on its 10-year partnership with Roland-Garros, Agassi’s voice adds both gravitas and emotional resonance to this fresh broadcasting era. However, what was the experience till now, though?

Fans slam TNT broadcast team over Roland Garros telecast

The French Open recently inked a new broadcasting deal with Warner Bros., which brought the coverage to TNT and truTV in the US. With tennis legends like John McEnroe and Jim Courier lending their voices, expectations were high. However, fans were left disappointed when coverage unexpectedly ditched the Swiatek vs. Raducanu match to show Tommy Paul’s match instead, sparking outrage online recently.

This wasn’t the only controversy plaguing the French Open’s new broadcast era, though. Viewers have been vocal about the limited match access. Complaints started coming in as early as Day Two of the tournament, with 1st-round matches in full swing. One fan wrote, “Really @TNT? A bazillion French Open matches going on and every time I look up, you’re showing talking heads. You ever going to show tennis on your tennis program?” Despite claims that over 900 matches would be aired, fans argue the execution has fallen flat. Another viewer summed up the sentiment, “It’s horrible and comical at the same time. Smh.”

As Andre Agassi prepares to join the TNT Sports commentary crew in the coming days, many are wondering whether the addition of the tennis icon could help elevate the broadcast. What is your opinion about broadcasting, though?