“Gonna Get a Big Fine”: Daniil Medvedev Accepts US Open Fate After Chaos

The 2025 US Open is on, and it looks like the First Round is already packing some serious heat, literally! During the third set of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi, things got a little too contested. The Frenchman faulted his first serve of the match point in the third set, when the ball hit the net. However, the match umpire noticed one photographer had wandered onto the court and gave Bonzi a chance to replay the first serve. Chaos ensued.

Medvedev didn’t take the decision kindly and was seen charging at the match official. Hurling insults at the umpire, Daniil not only rolled up the fans, but also made the official fume with his actions. And now the Russian seems to feel like he’s going to get penalized for his deeds.

The Tennis Letter took to X on August 24 to share how Daniil Medvedev refrained from causing more trouble during the post-match presser. Losing to Bonzi, Medvedev has now exited three straight Grand Slams in the first round. Understandably, he wasn’t keen on attracting more flak. Instead, he was heard admitting that what he did on the court might result in some serious backlash. “I‘m getting a big enough fine so if I speak I’m in big trouble so I’m not gonna speak,” said Medvedev, while recalling how Reilly Opelka got himself in trouble for talking too much.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing