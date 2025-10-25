Grigor Dimitrov Returns After 3 Months as Stefanos Tsitsipas Shocks With Paris Masters Decision

Remember Wimbledon this year? In July 2025, Grigor Dimitrov’s campaign came to a heartbreaking halt when a pectoral injury forced him to retire mid-match against eventual champion Jannik Sinner, despite leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2. The setback sidelined him from major events, including the US Open, leaving fans wondering when they’d see the Bulgarian’s artistry again. Now, after three long months of recovery, Dimitrov is finally back in action at the Paris Masters, just as Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns the tennis world with his shocking decision regarding the tournament, setting the stage for a dramatic twist in the season’s closing chapter.

Out of all the headlines to emerge this week, few have brought more joy to tennis fans than the sight of Grigor Dimitrov back on court. After a painful three-month hiatus, the Bulgarian star returned to the practice courts at the Rolex Paris Masters 2025, marking his long-awaited comeback to competition.

Seen training at the La Défense Arena, Dimitrov looked sharp and focused ahead of his opening-round clash against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The ATP Tour’s official Instagram page perfectly captured the mood, posting a clip of Dimitrov hitting under the caption, “He’s BAAAACK !!!” words that instantly electrified fans worldwide.

Adding a touch of warmth to his comeback story, Dimitrov’s girlfriend, actress Eiza González, took to social media to share her pride and support. “So so so proud of you. He’s back 🫶🤍,” she wrote, posting the clip of him in action. Due to his absence, the 34-year-old has slipped to No. 37 in the world rankings, but his return to form could quickly change that narrative.

Dimitrov’s first-round matchup won’t be easy. His opponent, Perricard, just 22 and ranked No. 33, has been making waves with his explosive serve and fearless shot-making. This will be their first meeting on tour, and for Dimitrov, it’s a test of rhythm and resilience after months away from competitive play. Should he prevail, he faces an even sterner challenge in the second round, the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Jaume Munar. It’s a tough road ahead, but for Dimitrov, just stepping back on court already feels like a victory.

The Bulgarian is no stranger to success in Paris. He was the runner-up at the 2023 Paris Masters, delivering one of the most inspired runs of his career.

On the other side of the emotional spectrum, Stefanos Tsitsipas has shocked the tennis world by withdrawing from the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, sending ripples of concern through the tennis community. The Greek star announced his decision on October 24, 2025, citing the need for recovery and healing as he turns his attention toward a fresh start in 2026. “Unfortunately, I’ll be withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters this year. I’ve always enjoyed the Parisian atmosphere and truly appreciate the great support from the Parisian and French fans over the years. My focus now is on recovery and healing, so I can come back stronger for the 2026 season. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support.” Tsitsipas shared in a statement on X.

It’s been a difficult year for Tsitsipas, whose ranking has plummeted to No. 25, a steep fall from his career-high of world No. 3. His 2025 season has been riddled with inconsistency and injury, securing just 10 wins in Grand Slam and ATP 1000 events combined, including only two victories across all four majors. His early exits and fitness struggles have left fans questioning his long-term form and confidence.

Adding further intrigue, Tsitsipas participated in the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, despite his ongoing health concerns. Facing Jannik Sinner in a 76-minute match, he suffered a loss but earned a $1.5 million payday, raising eyebrows across the tennis world. The decision to compete in a high-paying exhibition while withdrawing from ATP events like Shanghai and Vienna drew criticism, fueling debate over his priorities and physical readiness.

For Dimitrov, Paris marks a rebirth. For Tsitsipas, it’s a moment of reckoning. Two players at different crossroads, one returning to reclaim lost ground, the other stepping back to heal, both reminding the world that tennis is as much about endurance and renewal as it is about glory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up on his 2025 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ brief stop in Riyadh didn’t unfold as he might have hoped, yet it gave him a powerful platform to speak his truth. The Six Kings Slam exhibition was more than just another match; it was his chance to pause, rebuild, and perhaps start stitching together the broken pieces of a turbulent 2025 season.

After falling to Jannik Sinner, the 27-year-old Greek faced the press with disarming honesty. When asked what it would take to climb back among the world’s elite, Tsitsipas didn’t mince words. “I need a healthy body. I’ve been discussing this with my team,” he said firmly. “I need a healthy body to give myself more chances to maybe rebound and be back in the top five. If I’m not going to be healthy, it’s going to be a very difficult task for me to be at the top of my game again.”

Those words cut deep, an acknowledgment that his greatest battle this season hasn’t been against rivals, but against his own body.

Since January, Tsitsipas’ record stands at 22 wins and 18 losses, a mix of brilliance and frustration. His title run in Dubai was a fleeting reminder of his potential, but beyond that, consistency has eluded him.

“This is the truth. This is the reality,” he added. “I think everyone agrees with me. There’s not a single person who disagrees, and that has been the biggest concern in the last couple of months.”

For Tsitsipas, 2025 has been a test of patience and endurance.

Now, as the year winds down, all eyes turn to 2026: can the Greek phoenix rise again, rebuilt and reborn?