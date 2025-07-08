Grigor Dimitrov Sparks Grim Andy Roddick Take as Wimbledon Exit Leaves a Haunting Question

Grigor Dimitrov was simply unfortunate during the Wimbledon fourth round against Jannik Sinner on Monday. After all, the Bulgarian was cruising until injury hit him. After he had to withdraw due to growing pain in the right arm, his opponent and World No.1 couldn’t help but make an honest confession. “He has been so unlucky in the past couple of years. He has struggled a lot with injury and seeing him have this again is very tough.” Rightfully so. Had he not faced a tragic situation, Dimitrov would perhaps have pulled off the biggest upset at the ongoing grass major. But now, even coming back to the court looks like an afterthought. That’s what a former American pro has indicated.

Dimitrov’s best slam performance has been reaching the semis at the 2017 Australian Open and 2019 US Open. Speaking of Wimbledon, he made it to the semifinal more than a decade ago, in 2014. On Monday, he had the chance to replicate that run but it wasn’t meant to be. He was seen holding the pectoral muscle beneath his right arm, leaving the court despite dominating Sinner (6-3, 7-5, 2-2). Commenting on his shocking fate at the grass major, ex-ATP icon Andy Roddick recently said, “One of the most well-liked guys on tour, one of the most respected. I think that’s why you are seeing the reaction and it was just heartbreaking.” Trying to convey Dimitrov’s inner feelings after an unfortunate end of his Wimbledon campaign, Roddick added, “‘Maybe this is the thing that starts my last run, maybe I can go back to the top five, I’ve never made a Grand Slam final, maybe this is the time where I can do all of these things.’ And then, just like that.”

Continuing further, he tried to speculate what must be going through the Bulgarian’s mind at the moment. “‘The last time I played Wimbledon, I didn’t know if I was gonna retire, I didn’t know if I’d we be back but it crossed my mind for the first time as I was walking off.’ I guarantee you that’s a thought for him. ‘Will I be back here? Is this the way my Wimbledon story ends?'”

This story is developing…