Grigor Dimitrov’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence on Brutal Wimbledon Exit: “We All Saw It”

Grigor Dimitrov may have exited Centre Court in heartbreak, but he didn’t walk off alone at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. After suffering a painful injury that forced him to retire mid-match against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the Bulgarian tennis star is now drawing strength from a powerful source. Dimitrov was visibly emotional on July 2025, after collapsing to the ground, clutching his right pectoral muscle in the middle of the third set. It marked his fifth consecutive Grand Slam retirement, a devastating pattern that has plagued him at every major since last year’s Wimbledon.

For a player who’s battled back from countless setbacks, this one stung more than most. Grigor Dimitrov was soaring, playing confident, fearless tennis, even leading World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. But then came a moment that turned everything upside down. But amid that heartbreak, someone stood firmly in his corner, his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez. She didn’t just offer quiet support, she spoke straight from the heart. Hours after the match, Eiza posted an emotional Instagram Story that struck fans across the world.

Her words were raw, honest, and full of love: “Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you. You’re are BEYOND outstanding. This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger. But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You’re a winner. We all saw it. And you’ll do it again.”

via Imago Tennis : Wimbledon -2025 – ITF – Tennis – Wimbledon – ITF – Grigor Dimitrov – Bulgarie GB PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaudx/xPznewzx

And make no mistake, he’d been on fire. Seeded 19th, Dimitrov had sliced through the draw with straight-set wins over Yoshihito Nishioka, Corentin Moutet, and Sebastian Ofner. Then he came out swinging against Sinner, taking the first two sets. At 2–2 in the third, it felt like a classic upset was unfolding. But in a cruel twist, the injury struck. But he got what every man wishes to support. Now, here’s an interesting side story: how did Grigor Dimitrov meet his girlfriend, the Mexican actress and singer? What’s their connection, and how did their paths cross? Let’s uncover it.

Grigor Dimitrov and GonzAlez are writing their own love story

Then, on May 17, 2025, Grigor Dimitrov’s 34th birthday, they made things official. Eiza posted this really sweet message on Instagram calling him “the man of my dreams.” She wrote, “To the kindest, most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming,” along with a photo of the two of them at a gala during the Cannes Film Festival. It was clear they weren’t shy about showing their love.

By the way, Eiza isn’t just a tennis girlfriend; she’s a big deal herself. At 35, she’s a famous Mexican actress and singer, known for movies like Baby Driver, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Alita: Battle Angel. Plus, she’s got two albums and keeps taking on cool new projects in film and streaming. Together, they seem like a perfect match, two hardworking, talented people supporting each other’s dreams.