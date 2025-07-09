Has Jannik Sinner Suffered Any Major Injuries? Exploring the Italian Star’s Injury History

The big match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon is shrouded in all kinds of uncertainties. And we are not just talking about the 2 impressive players who will go head-to-head for a place in the semi-finals. Since the R16 bout against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner has been in the headlines because of the injury concern he suffered. Ironically, the match was decided when Dimitrov himself got injured and couldn’t continue. But Sinner is still not out of the woods.

You have to be at your best when you are playing a competitor like Ben Shelton. And the elbow issue he suffered in the R16 match will be concerning. It happened when the Italian fell while sliding during a point, elbow first, banging hard against the ground. He had to take a medical time-out and played the rest of the match on painkillers. Hours away from the game against Shelton and the World No. 1 is still in doubtful territory. And this isn’t the first time Jannik Sinner has had injury troubles.

In 2024, a hip injury forced him to drop out of the Italian Open, his home tournament and a 1000-point event. And this happened after the Italian had to quit the Madrid Masters a few weeks ago in April. Sinner was supposed to take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals, but the French player got a walkover. Although known for his athleticism and endurance on the court, Sinner has had troubles over the years. Like in the 2022 Miami Open, he had to quit mid-match in the quarterfinals due to painfully unbearable blisters on his foot.

As for Grand Slams, the Italian has had his misfortunes there too. In 2022 he had to retire from the Roland Garros during his R16 match against Andrey Rublev. And it could have been the same in the 2025 Wimbledon. Although with the news that has been coming out of the Sinner camp, things are touch and go, it seems.

This is a developing story…