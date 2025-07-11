Has Novak Djokovic’s Coach Riccardo Piatti Coached Jannik Sinner Before?

The semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon has us all in tense anticipation. What makes it more interesting is that they are almost mirrors of one another, which makes us always wonder what the difference will be when the two come face to face. And guess what? It’s not just their similar playing style – the two players, who have a gap of more than 15 years between them, have also shared a coach. That coach is Riccardo Piatti.

When the 2 generations clash on Friday, July 11, Piatti will have some key insights on both the players, especially the 2-time Grand Slam Champion, Sinner. The 2 Italians were together for almost a decade before calling it quits in 2022. It started when Sinner was just 12 or 13 years old. He would leave his home to join up with Piatti, who has his own academy and specializes in working with youngsters.

And Piatti’s time with Djokovic was also when the veteran was just 18, way back in 2005. They were together for around a year before they went their separate ways. But in both Djokovic and Sinner, Piatti saw greatness, which we are seeing now. “ In tennis, you always have to think about what the sport will look like in 10 years. I thought in 10 years, they will be tennis,” the coach had said in a video interview as shared by The Athletic on July 11, 2025.

Talking about his ex-pupils, the 66-year-old said, “The mentality of both was always very strong. But when I say strong, it means that they are very focused. Focused on what they want to do.”

AD

Oh, Novak Djokovic’s QF post-match presser was him telling just that – how all his time, concentration, and focus is on nullifying Jannik Sinner.

The story is developing…