Honest Jannik Sinner Confession Comes From $40 Million Grammy Star Post Wimbledon: “I Like Tennis, but…”

Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon, his first non-hard-court Slam, in amazing fashion. The Italian star took down Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4, in a powerful revenge act for the French Open final loss. And before he could even celebrate with his mum, there was one person he ran to. Standing in an all-white Wimbledon look was none other than British singer Seal, waiting for his friend with open arms. And Seal had nothing but good things to say about his Italian friend.

The duo goes way back. Their friendship started at the US Open in 2022. They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in New York and clicked instantly. Jannik Sinner once said he appreciated Seal’s friendship, and the Kiss from a Rose singer has shown up for him ever since. This Wimbledon wasn’t the Grammy winner’s first rodeo cheering for Sinner. He was also there at the 2024 US Open, where Sinner faced off against Taylor Fritz. Despite the mostly American crowd, Seal sat two rows behind Sinner’s coaching box, showing quiet support. After the match, he waited nearly two hours among friends and family as Sinner collected his trophy.

And after his triumph at Wimbledon, the $40 million star is singing his praises. Talking to Quotidiano Nazionale, Seal said, “Jannik and I met 4 years ago at the US Open. He said he liked my clothes, and I replied that I loved his tennis: we became friends. Me, Jannik’s lucky charm? Nah, he doesn’t need me to win! It’s a privilege to watch him play; I like tennis, but I don’t go to his matches for that reason. I go because he’s incredibly positive as a human being. Seeing such humility and empathy in such a young guy is extremely rare.”

The British singer has always been open about his admiration for the World No.1. In an interview with The Washington Post, he had said, “He proves that you can have it all, be at the top of the world, and still have compassion, balance, love, and understanding of the good fortune of your position.”

But interestingly, Seal isn’t Jannik Sinner’s only musical connection.

When Jannik Sinner released a surprise song with Italian legend

In a move no one saw coming, Jannik Sinner released a song with legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli just a month ago. The track, “Polvere e Gloria” (Dust and Glory), features Bocelli’s soaring vocals, with Sinner adding a spoken word section between verses.

The song explores life’s hardships and beauty, capturing what turns “dust into glory.” It mixes both English and Italian lyrics and features a music video with childhood clips of both Bocelli and Sinner. The two also share moments at a piano inside Bocelli’s peaceful countryside home in Tuscany, Italy.

The 23-year-old was clearly moved by the experience. “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag for our country in the rest of the world,” he said. “I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It’s extremely moving.”

With a Wimbledon title and a few surprise moments off court, his summer is already hitting all the right notes. Sinner will now shift focus to the National Bank Open in Toronto, starting July 27. Can the hardcourts offer a tune as sweet as the one he’s already playing?