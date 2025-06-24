How Can Roger Federer’s Shadow Fuel Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon 2025 Push?

Down, but not out! Yes, that’s how the story has been for the 38-year-old Novak Djokovic in the past couple of seasons. Amidst a topsy-turvy run this season, where an injury disrupted his title-winning hope at the AO, followed by a defeat to Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open final, Djokovic finally tasted success in Geneva. He clinched his 100th career title by defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final, and, with that victory, he joined the elite-hundredth club featuring Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Last year, while talking about the Serb and his incredible ability to chase records, Federer said, “Hopefully Novak can continue to smash all the records.” Having already fulfilled one long-awaited wish in Geneva, Djokovic is looking to clinch his 25th major title at Wimbledon. But other than that, the Serb will also get a chance to match Federer’s yet another record at SW19. What’s it, though?

Roger Federer retired from the sport on 23 September 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles, including eight at Wimbledon. Is Novak Djokovic now hunting down his records one by one? Well, speaking on this during an interview in 2017, the Serb said, “I have motivations, but not to chase anyone, but to prove myself that I can do even more better, My parents often told me that I have to believe in myself and never stop working and fighting. No matter how hard or whatever the circumstances are. You will only fail when you stop trying.” He wants to be the best and win the biggest tournaments in the world, but…

Finding motivation after the retirement of the other members of the ‘Big 4’ (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray) seems to be the biggest challenge for Novak Djokovic at the moment. Talking about numbers, he has garnered a win-loss record of 21-8 this season, but due to his lack of consistency these days, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has dropped to number 6 in the rankings. Following his recent exit from the French Open at the hands of the current world number one, Jannik Sinner in the SF, Djokovic has now announced his arrival in London to fasten up his preparations for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. He even shared a picture of himself on his X account with the caption, “Hello Wimbledon.“

Although he came inches closer to clinching the title last year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in the final in straight sets. This will now be Djokovic’s 20th consecutive appearance at Wimbledon, and if he wins the title this year, then he’d match Federer’s record of eight title triumphs at this iconic event. Other than that, Nole can also become the second male player after Federer to win 100 matches at two different major tournaments. He reached a similar milestone at the 2025 Roland Garros.

Djokovic has a 97-12 record at Wimbledon, and he’ll be keen to add yet another feather to his cap this season. And while he isn’t taking part in any of the pre-Wimbledon tournaments, the Serb seems to be in a good place ahead of the major.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session on centre court

Apart from practising, he was also spotted having a fun time with Aryna Sabalenka during their meeting on the courtside. Although he will not play in any ATP Tournament prior to Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will take part in the Hurlingham exhibition. The Giorgio Armani Tennis Club has also, in fact, confirmed his presence at the next Friday session. So, everything is well-poised to get things started at SW19 from June 30, but what do experts think about Djokovic’s chances at the 2025 Wimbledon?

Tennis legends share their verdict on Novak Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon

For Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon is his “childhood favorite tournament,” and hence, shortly after his exit from the French Open, he vowed to keep himself fully ready for this event. He feels he has the best chance of fulfilling his 25th Grand Slam title dream at this iconic venue. But does he really have a chance to outclass the likes of next-gen stars, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and win the title at the 2025 Wimbledon?

“Sure? Why not? His success on all the Grand Slam surfaces has been pretty amazing, let’s face it,” said Jimmy Connors during the Advantage Connors podcast. According to the former German tennis player, Andrea Petkovic, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players when it comes to lawn tennis. She believes his techniques give him the advantage over any other player on this surface. Even Andy Roddick shared his thoughts about Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon.

The American said, “I am going to say this right now. Novak can win Wimbledon. I am just going to tell you. Nothing he does at 38 becomes easier when he steps onto a clay court. Everything he does well at 38 gets better when he steps onto a grass court.” Other than that, Feliciano Lopez also claimed that grass is the only surface where he believes Djokovic can reach the level of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the moment. Everyone in the tennis world believes the grass courts serve as the best platform to see the Serb lift his 25th major title. Do you feel the same, though?